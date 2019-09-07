(KMAland) -- Creston carved Atlantic, Sergeant Bluff took care of Harlan while Glenwood and Lewis Central put together workmanlike victories.
Creston 35 Atlantic 13
Creston improved to 2-0 on the season courtesy of Eli Loudon's 278 yard, three touchdown passing performance. Loudon also ran for a touchdown. Loudon's accolades earned him Friday night's Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night honors.
Tyler Moen carried Atlantic for 239 rushing yards and a touchdown in the defeat.
Glenwood 17 Bishop Heelan 0
Cole Mayberry carried the rock 13 times for 104 yards and two scores, including a 60-yard scamper. Zach Carr threw for 154 yards. Ryan Blum was on the receiving end for 77 of them.
Lewis Central 13 Carlisle 3
Lewis Central put on a workmanlike performance to defeat Carlisle. Iowa commit Logan Jones spearheaded the Titans' defensive masterpiece with five solo tackles, four assists, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a sack.
Denison-Schleswig 56 AL 28
Denison-Schleswig over came a slow start to improve to .500. Terrance Weah ran for 213 yards on 15 carries and two scores in the victory. Charlie Wiebers added 58 yards and two scores on the ground.
FULL 3A/4A Scoreboard
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Harlan 27
ADM, Adel 71 Perry 0
Winterset 36 Bondurant-Farrar 35
Webster City 22 Spencer 20
Ankeny Centennial 41 Urbandale 21
Des Moines East 35 Des Moines North 22
WDM Valley 29 Dowling Catholic 22
Fort Dodge 42 Ames 7
Indianola 35 Des Moines Hoover 7
Ankeny 20 Johnston 7
Marshalltown 26 Ottumwa 15
Southeast Polk 38 Waukee 35