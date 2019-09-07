Eli Loudon
Photo: Eli Loudon 

 Todd Jacobson

(KMAland) -- Creston carved Atlantic, Sergeant Bluff took care of Harlan while Glenwood and Lewis Central put together workmanlike victories.

Creston 35 Atlantic 13

Creston improved to 2-0 on the season courtesy of Eli Loudon's 278 yard, three touchdown passing performance. Loudon also ran for a touchdown. Loudon's accolades earned him Friday night's Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night honors. 

Tyler Moen carried Atlantic for 239 rushing yards and a touchdown in the defeat. 

Glenwood 17 Bishop Heelan 0 

Cole Mayberry
Photo: Cole Mayberry 

Cole Mayberry carried the rock 13 times for 104 yards and two scores, including a 60-yard scamper. Zach Carr threw for 154 yards. Ryan Blum was on the receiving end for 77 of them.

Lewis Central 13 Carlisle 3 

Logan Jones
Photo: Logan Jones

Lewis Central put on a workmanlike performance to defeat Carlisle. Iowa commit Logan Jones spearheaded the Titans' defensive masterpiece with five solo tackles, four assists, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a sack. 

Denison-Schleswig 56 AL 28

Terrance Weah, Charlie Wiebers
Denison-Schleswig over came a slow start to improve to .500. Terrance Weah ran for 213 yards on 15 carries and two scores in the victory. Charlie Wiebers added 58 yards and two scores on the ground.

FULL 3A/4A Scoreboard

Creston/OM 35 Atlantic 13

Glenwood 17 Bishop Heelan 0

Lewis Central 13 Carlisle 3

Denison-Schleswig 56 AL 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Harlan 27

ADM, Adel 71 Perry 0 

Winterset 36 Bondurant-Farrar 35

Webster City 22 Spencer 20

Ankeny Centennial 41 Urbandale 21

Des Moines East 35 Des Moines North 22

WDM Valley 29 Dowling Catholic 22

Fort Dodge 42 Ames 7

Indianola 35 Des Moines Hoover 7

Ankeny 20 Johnston 7

Marshalltown 26 Ottumwa 15 

Southeast Polk 38 Waukee 35 

