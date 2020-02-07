(KMAland) -- Postseason wrestling is here. It always seems the regular season goes way too fast, but I don't have to cut weight, so it feels like that to me, but probably not to the wrestlers who have been on the grind since November.
Two weeks from today, I will be drinking soda pops like they are water and trying to keep up with all the chaos that comes with state wrestling, which is the best state event of them all.
The journey to the Wells Fargo Arena begins tomorrow throughout the state with sectional wrestling tournaments. If you're not familiar with sectional wrestling tournaments, think of them as district semifinals, the top-two wrestlers from each weight class qualify for districts the next week. Also, the top-two finishing teams from each sectional qualify for Tuesday's regional duals, I could write 1,000 words on how that is the absolute worst way to determine the top dual teams in the state, but that's not what this is designed for.
KMAland conference schools will be spread out among nine different sectionals this weekend. Throughout the wrestling season, I've only previewed the tournament that I will be at for the ensuing weekend, which would be Glenwood this weekend. However, I figure that postseason wrestling calls for top-notch postseason coverage and you deserve a look at every KMAland sectional tournament. So, let's get down to business with previews from seven of the nine KMAland sectionals.
CLASS 1A
SECTIONAL 5 AT MISSOURI VALLEY
Teams: Logan-Magnolia, MVAOUCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine
First and second-place finishers from this district will qualify for the Class 1A District 3 Meet at MVAOCOU on February 15th.
106 Pounds
This weight class typically isn't deep at sectional tournaments and this one is no exception. Max Collier (Missouri Valley), Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) and Taylor Conn (Tri-Center) will be in this bracket, but that could be it. Conn has victories over Downey and Collier while Downey beat Collier by fall at WIC Duals in December. Landon Hansen (West Monona) also recently made the bump down from 113, but has losses to Collier and Downey this season.
113 Pounds
Logan-Magnolia's Sean Thompson isn't ranked, but he should be. Thompson is 36-4 on the season and has three victories this season over Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley). There's a chance these are the only two wrestlers in this district unless Gabe Gilgen (West Harrison) returns after missing action last week.
120 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 1 Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia
I'm going to go out on a limb and say Heistand will be the favorite in this sectional. Connor Atkisson (Tri-Center) is a former state medalist and he will also likely be in this bracket, too. So, I look for him to qualify out of this bracket as well. However, Beau Weber (MVAOCOU) and Jacob Polzin (Missouri Valley) will also be in this class.
126 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 7 Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
Reisz is having a phenomenal freshman season and will look to continue it this weekend with a sectional championship. Missouri Valley's Zavier Trovato is also in this bracket. He lost to Reisz by tech-fall in the finals at Audubon last week, but does hold victories over Tanner Nelson (Tri-Center) and Cameron Cline (Woodbine)
132 Pounds
Sam Kyle (Missouri Valley) has returned for the Big Reds after missing most the season. He was a district qualifier last season and will look to return to districts. He hasn't seen much action this year. He does a 24-second pin over Colton Walsh (Woodbine) and a pin over Ethan Flaharty (Tri-Center). Logan-Magnolia's Brady Thompson will also have a say in how this sectional plays out. He has a win over Kyle at Audubon last weekend
138 Pounds
Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) and Fred Veatch (Missouri Valley) are in this bracket and they're no strangers to one another. They met last week at the finals in Audubon, where Maguire pinned Veatch in 1:34. Nate Wright (Woodbine), Kaden Broer (West Monona)and Hunter Ritter (MVAOCOU) are in this bracket, too.
145 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 10 Bryce Hudnut, Logan-Magnolia
Hudnut recently climbed into the rankings and deservedly so. Hudnut is 34-9 on the season. Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) is also having a good season and currently sits at 34-11 on the season. Believe it or not, Hudnut and McIlnay have not wrestled this season. Rashon Noye (Tri-Center) will also be in this bracket.
152 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 1 Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
Reisz recently returned from injury and cruised to gold at Audubon. He's currently 30-1 on the season with his lone loss coming by medical-forfeit earlier this season. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) is 16-9 on the season, Schuyler Kurtzuba (Tri-Center), Jaxson Welte (MVAOCOU) and Clyde Hildreth (West Monona) are in this bracket but Reisz and Clausen will likely be the favorites to come out of this bracket.
160 Pounds
Tanner Mace (Logan-Magnolia) is currently 16-15 on the season and recently claimed a victory by fall over Drake Anderson (Missouri Valley). Woodbine's Jack Nelson is also in this bracket but has not wrestled Mace this season. However, he does have a win over Anderson this season.
170 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 5 Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 1A No. 10 Jon Johnson, Missouri Valley
Freeberg medaled at state last season and he's been wrestling exceptionally well this season, so I expect him to be motivated to get back to Des Moines and make some noise. Freeberg had a wild victory over Johnson in the WIC finals earlier this season. Don't sleep on MVAOUCOU's Colby Scott, who is currently 30-8 on the season. Carter Nichols (West Monona), Gunnar Stolz (West Harrison) and Myles Barnum (Woodbine) also likely be in this bracket.
182 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 7 Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley
Haynes is a two-time state medalist but I'm guessing he still fondly remembers his fourth-place district finish two-years ago, I have a hunch he still uses that as motivation and will likely qualify for districts again. Tri-Center's Gaven Heim has had a stellar season, but he does have a loss by decision to Haynes earlier this season.
195 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 9 Darius Gashe, West Monona
Gashe is a former state qualifier but has not wrestled much this season. He'll be the favorite in this bracket while Tristan Vorthmann (Tri-Center) and Caleb Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia) will also have a say.
220 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 6 Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
Johnsen has had a little bit of an up and down year, but he's as good as anybody when things are going well for him, which they have been lately. Kaden Bonham (Missouri Valley), Mega Kelskit (West Monona), Adam Mitchell (MVAOCOU) and John Clupacek will also be in this bracket. Johnsen has wins over all those wrestlers this season.
285 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 5 Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia)
Pitt has been pretty darn dominant this season and is looking to medal at state again. Missouri Valley's Connor Murray doubles as a basketball player and when he's not busy posting up, he takes dudes down, which he's done well this season. He nearly beat Pitt at WIC and has received some state-rankings earlier this season. I expect this sectional to boil down to Pitt vs. Murray again.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR REGIONAL DUALS?
Logan-Magnolia is hands-down the favorite to win this sectional and rightfully so, but the battle for second is a little bit more intriguing. I think it comes down to Missouri Valley and West Monona. I'll lean with the Big Reds to take the other regional dual qualifying spot.
SECTIONAL 7 AT INTERSTATE 35
Teams: East Union, I-35, Lynnville-Sully, Moravia, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, Wayne
First and second-place finishers in this sectional will qualify for 1A District 4 at Pleasantville
106 Pounds
No ranked wrestlers in this sectional, but Mount Ayr's Drew Ehlen is having an impressive freshman season and will likely to be the favorite to win this bracket. DJ Islas (East Union), Isaiah Smith (I-35), Ian Schneider (SE Warren), Dalton Ervin (Moravia) and Gunnar Guffey (Wayne) are likely to be in this bracket, too.
113 Pounds
Ryan Steinlage (I35) is 28-7 on the season. He pinned Wayne's Ty Wood on January 16th. Jarrett Webb (Mount Ayr) will also be in this bracket. He has not wrestled Wood this season, but did lose to Steinlage last week.
120 Pounds
This is a sneaky good bracket. Mount Ayr's Bryce Shaha is not ranked, but he certainly has an argument to be. He's currently 18-2 on the season and picked up a 4-2 decision victory over Reuben Smith (I35) earlier this season. East Union's Jarryn Stephens is having a quietly good season and holds a victory over Smith, too. Drew Kelso (SE Warren) will also likely be in the bracket. Smith beat Kelso by fall earlier this season. Moravia's Wil Martin is a former state qualifier, but he did not wrestle when the Mohawks went to ACGC last week, so I'm unsure of his status for this weekend. This bracket will likely come down to Shaha and Stephens, but it's going to be fun to watch unravel.
126 Pounds
Wayne's Jakson Cobb is likely the favorite in this bracket. The rest of this bracket is tough to decipher because most schools have this weight open. However, I do know that Interstate 35's Tryston Palmer is 21-18 this season
132 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 7 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren)
Jimenez has been productive this season. The cross country/wrestling standout is 22-3 this season and holds a victory over Chase Baker (I35), who is also having a really good season. Also, keep an eye on Wayne's Trent Terrell, who pinned Baker earlier this season.
138 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 4 Sherman Hayes (East Union); 1A No. 5 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
Hayes beat Ehlen earlier this season and it would be a treat for them to rematch, however, Hayes has not wrestled lately and I don't believe he will this weekend. This would make Ehlen the top-seed in this sectional. Tay Van Dyne (Wayne) and Nick Steinlage (I35) will also be in this bracket.
145 Pounds
Southeast Warren's JT Rowe has had a solid season to this point and is currently 35-8 on the season. Connor Golston (Moravia) is 28-5 on the season, but lost to Rowe earlier this season. Don't count out Mount Ayr's Jaydon Knight, who is also having a good season.
152 Pounds
This district might be the most wide-open in this tournament. Tanner Dierking (SE Warren) will likely be the top seed, but his bracket will likely feature Bryson Raney (East Union), Keaton White (Mount Ayr) and Jayden Halferty (Wayne) and Ethan Martin (Moravia). No idea how this one will play out.
160 Pounds
Bradley Metz (Southeast Warren) is 26-15 on the season and will likely be the top seed. However, he did lose to Chase Darst (Interstate 35) earlier this season.
170 Pounds
Brant Looney (East Union) is currently 18-9 on the season. The rest of this bracket is practically just a guess, which is becoming a theme with this tournament
182 Pounds
Wayne's Brady Langloss will be the favorite in this bracket. Langloss enters Saturday with a 26-7 record but does not have any former opponents in this bracket. Logan Montgomery (SE Warren) is also in this bracket.
195 Pounds
There were only four wrestlers in this bracket at the Pride of Iowa Tournament and given that most the schools in this sectional come from the POI, you'll understand why this bracket won't be deep. There could be as low as two wrestlers, but I am confident I-35's Brock Thompson will be there. He's currently 32-6 on the season.
220 Pounds
I-35's Sam Vonnahme is wrestling well as of late and sits at 14-4 on the season. However, he has not wrestled anybody in this sectional. Lynnville-Sully's best hopes at a district qualifier will likely come in this bracket with Lane Mathis, who is currently 17-7 on the season.
285 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 2 Ryley Snell (Interstate 35)
Snell has been pretty dominant this season. He's currently 23-4 on the season with three of his four losses coming to 2A No. 4 Derrin Sesker (Van Meter-Earlham). One of Snell's victories came against Chad Kent (Wayne) by fall.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR REGIONAL DUALS?
I have a feeling that there's going to be a lot of brackets that may only have three or four wrestlers. That makes the team race interesting because basically everybody places and championships will be huge. Mount Ayr isn't very deep, but they're super talented in a few spots. I-35 is deep, but maybe doesn't quite have the firepower. Southeast Warren is somewhere in the middle. I'm going to say I-35 and Southeast Warren finish in the top two with Mount Ayr close behind.
SECTIONAL 8 AT OGDEN
Teams: Baxter, Colfax-Mingo, Collins-Maxwell, Martensdale-St. Marys, Meskwaki, Settlement, Ogden, Pleasantville, South Hamilton
District qualifiers will advance to the district meet at Pleasantville. The only area team in this sectional is Martensdale-St. Mary's. They will have many wrestlers that will have a say in how things shake out. Cael and Cole Cassady will be at 126 and 132 while Dominick DiCesare will likely be the top seed at 138 Pounds. In fact, Cassady is one of just three ranked wrestlers in this sectional along with 1A No. 3 Blake Haub (Ogden) at 220 and 2A No. 9 Cale Anthony (Pleasantville) at 220, too.
I don't know much about the other teams in this sectional, so It's tough for me to predict the team race, but I expect Martensdale, Pleasantville and Ogden to contend for the top spots.
SECTIONAL 13 AT ACGC
Teams: ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley and West Central Valley
This is another bracket that likely will not be very deep because many of these teams do not have a full lineup. District qualifiers from this sectional will advance to the district meet in Underwood.
106 Pounds
This bracket could have just two wrestlers. Mizael Gomez (Bedford-Lenox) is 19-15 on the season, while West Sackett (West Central Valley) enters sectionals with a 9-14 record. The wildcard is whether or not Southwest Valley's Aydson Lundquist wrestles at 106. Lundquist was a girls' state medalist and it wouldn't be crazy to say she could qualify for districts, but she does have a loss to Gomez this season.
113 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 9 Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley
Cooney qualified for state last year, now he'll embark on his journey to return to Des Moines. He has a pin over West Central Valley's Wesley Ganoe earlier this season. Bedford's Chance Valenzuela will likely be in this bracket, too, but he hasn't wrestled Cooney or Ganoe this season.
120 Pounds
Nodaway Valley's Ben Breheny enters the sectional tournament with a 25-15 record. Breheny beat Dawson Muller (ACGC) at John J a few weeks ago. They might be the only wrestlers in this bracket, which means they both qualify for districts.
126 Pounds
ACGC's Seth Danker is 27-6 on the season and has wins over Justin Garcia (West Central Valley) and Jaxson Christensen (Nodaway Valley). Garcia beat Christensen by major-decision last weekend.
132 Pounds
ACGC's Gunnar Larsen is 31-6 on the season and was ranked at one point this season. Larsen has victories over Jevin Christensen (Nodaway Valley) and Terrence Sheley (Bedford-Lenox), Christensen pinned Sheley at John J a few weeks ago.
138 Pounds
Bedford-Lenox's Talon Riedel is 19-8 and will have a strong argument to be the top seed this weekend. Riedel has victories over Jeremy Sheeder (Griswold), and Carter Goetz (Nodaway Valley). Also, keep an eye on Cayden Jensen (ACGC).
145 Pounds
ACGC's Cale Rowley enters with a 27-15 record. Bedford-Lenox's Brayden Daly has had a solid freshman season with a 21-16 record but has not wrestled Rowley this season. Audubon's Lane Barber will also have a shot to qualify for districts.
152 Pounds
Bedford-Lenox freshman Jake Cox has had an impressive high school debut. He's currently 32-10 on the season and has a victory over Walker Brosam (Griswold). The district qualifying spots could come down to those two grapplers, but don't count out Steve Rodriguez (Southwest Valley)
160 Pounds
I have no idea what to expect from this weight class. Bedford-Lenox's Andrew Kennan is 18-8 on the season. ACGC's Reid Rummelhart will also likely be in this bracket. However, I think the favorite in this bracket will be Audubon's Javyn Bladt, who is 29-9 on the season.
170 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 4 Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox
Venteicher has been a takedown machine this year and is currently 39-0 on the year. The real question here probably isn't whether or not he's going to win the sectional, but who will be the other district qualifier. ACGC's Cole Plowman, Southwest Valley's Kaden Jacobs and Nodaway Valley's Brandon Raasch are likely candidates.
182 Pounds
Coon Rapids-Bayard's Aaron McAlister has a legit shot at qualifying for districts. The rest of this bracket is a question mark, but I expect Audubon's Cooper Nielsen to be a contender, too. McAlister pinned Nielsen earlier this season.
195 Pounds
Griswold's Sam Olson is 17-6 on the season and is a former district qualifier. Olson pinned Jed Weaver (Bedford-Lenox) recently, as did Coon Rapids-Bayard's Kale Pevestorf, who has not wrestled Olson this season. I also wouldn't be surprised to see Southwest Valley's Dalton Calkins be in the mix after narrowly missing districts last year.
220 Pounds
This is a sneaky good bracket. Audubon's Luke Mosinski is a former state qualifier, Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers is a former district qualifier as well, and Seth Butler (Griswold) and Jory Christensen (Nodaway Valley) are having stellar seasons. Mosinski has pins over Myers and Butler while Myers has a pair of victories over Butler and Christensen.
285 Pounds
Bedford-Lenox's Devin Whipple continues to improve during his sophomore season. Whipple comes into districts with a 30-6 record. He has a pin over Anthony Daffer (Southwest Valley) but has not wrestled anyone else that may be in this district if there is anybody else.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR REGIONAL DUALS?
I like Bedford-Lenox to win the team title in this sectional. I think second likely comes down to either ACGC or Nodaway Valley, but Southwest Valley finishing second would not be a total surprise. Here's my guess: Bedford-Lenox and ACGC.
SECTIONAL 14 AT RIVERSIDE
Teams: AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor and Underwood
The winners of this sectional will join their friends from Sectional 13 in Underwood on February 15th.
106 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 1 Gable Porter, Underwood; 1A No. 7 John Schroder, Riverside
The beast that is Gable Porter has not wrestled lately, but I've been told that there's no need for concern. Porter has not wrestled Schroder this season, who recently made the move down from 113. Ayden Segnmany (Treynor) and Zachary Williams (St. Albert) will also be in the bracket.
113 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 5 Jace Rose, Riverside
Rose is wrestling like somebody that I'm not sure I'd want to wrestle right now. He's currently 35-2 on the season and has not lost since moving down from 120 pounds. AHSTW's Hayden Fischer and Underwood's Nile Solazzo will also be contenders. Solazzo has a win over Fischer earlier this season
120 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 2 Stevie Barnes, Underwood
Barnes was a state finalist last season and has just one loss this year, which came at the talent-laden Council Bluffs Classic. He'll be the hands-down favorite to win this bracket, but expect Kayden Dirks (Treynor), Anthony Obermiller (East Mills) to be contending for the other qualifying position.
126 Pounds
Underwood's Nick Stephens has been a pleasant surprise for the Eagles this season. Underwood has a great chance to take home a trophy in a few weeks and guys like Stephens could end up being a difference-maker. Treynor's Jonas Keay is above .500 as is St. Albert's John Helton and East Mills' Brodyn Wray.
132 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 10 Zane Ziegler, Underwood
Ziegler recently picked up a 13-7 victory over Joel Sampson (AHSTW). I think there's a good chance that's the finals matchup, but Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills), Andrew Crawley (St. Albert) and Brody Zimmerman (Riverside) could also be in the mix.
138 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 2 Logan James, Underwood
James recently returned from a lengthy hiatus and picked up right where he left off. Nolan Moore (Riverside) was a district qualifier last year. He lost to James at WIC this season. Moore also holds a victory over Tyler Prokop (East Mills)
145 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 1 Nick Hamilton, Underwood
Hamilton has looked untouchable this season and has his sights set on returning to the state finals. I don't see a scenario where he stays healthy and does not qualify for districts. He will likely be joined by Mitch Lutz (Treynor) in the finals, but I've been wrong before.
152 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 6 Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW
Rasmussen has been a pleasant surprise for Coach Evan McCarthy's team this season and his impressive season has led to him receiving some state rankings. He has a win over Jackson Wray (East Mills) this season, who is also a former district qualifier. Wray pinned Chase Reber (Treynor) last weekend at East Mills.
160 Pounds
He's not ranked now, but AHSTW's Denver Pauley has been ranked at times this season and has had a strong season. He'll be the favorite in this weight class. Austin Kremkoski was a district qualifier last year and will have his sights set on returning, and ultimately qualifying for state.
170 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 6 Cael McLaren, St. Albert; 1A No. 9 Seth Kiesel, AHSTW
This weight class should be fun. Kiesel is 26-11 on the season, but he has not wrestled McLaren. McLaren has just five losses on the season, one of which came to Brody Gordon (East Mills). Gordon has been ranked at points this season and has a loss to Kiesel this season. This one is going to be fun.
182 Pounds
This bracket is wide open. Treynor's Logan Young has had a strong season and will likely be the top seed. AHSTW's Michael Schiffer and Riverside's Kaiden Hendricks will also be contenders tomorrow.
195 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 10 Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW
Fischer continues to impress this season and I feel like he's beginning to wrestle his best at the most important time of the season. Fellow WIC foes Edward Vlcek and Corey Coleman put on an entertaining match in the WIC semis that ended with Vlcek nabbing the victory. I have a feeling their paths may cross again this weekend.
220 Pounds
Underwood's Chris Gardner was a state qualifier last season. Gardner has victories over Leland Barr (AHSTW), Brok Comstock (Riverside) and Sylas Allen (East Mills)
285 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 8 Brady Canada, AHSTW; 10. Brock Fox, Treynor
This bracket is going to be fun. Canada and Fox have missed portions of the season but have been productive in their sparse time, thus earning rankings. Canada and Fox have not wrestled each other this season. Also, don't count out sophomore Easton Eledge, who was a district qualifier last season and beat Fox by 5-4 decision in January.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR REGIONAL DUALS?
I feel pretty comfortable saying Underwood is the team to beat in this sectional. Last year, they qualified 12 wrestlers for districts. I'm not sure they get that many through, but they'll probably get more through than they don't. The battle for second is going to be really intriguing between AHSTW and Riverside. Riverside finished ahead of AHSTW at WIC, but AHSTW finished ahead of Riverside last week at ACGC. I'll take Underwood and AHSTW to get out of this sectional.
CLASS 2A
SECTIONAL 3 AT ADM
District qualifiers in this district will advance to the district meet in Atlantic.
106 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 2 McKinley Robbins (Greene County)
If you've never heard of Robbins, you better get used to the name because you're going to hear it a lot. The talented freshman is currently 30-1 on the season and will be the favorite in a really talented bracket that will also feature Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM), Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), Travis Allen (Winterset) and Justin Parsons (Creston-OM)
113 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 10 Aybren Moore (Atlantic)
Moore was pretty darn impressive at Hawkeye Ten last week and he's starting to look scary. He's come close to qualifying for state, but came up short in recent years. This is his final shot and I look for him to make the most of it. Greene County's Brenner Gallagher is having a really good season at 30-11. Those two will be the favorites in this bracket, but keep an eye on Creston's Owen Henderson.
120 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 5 Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic)
Schmitz suffered a tough loss at Hawkeye Ten last week but battled back to finish third. He missed out on state last season, so I can only imagine how motivated he is coming into this postseason. Also keep an eye on Atlantic's Ethan Follman, who has some really good showings this season and Panorama's Logan Christe
126 Pounds
Atlantic's Joe Weaver had a tough weekend at Hawkeye Ten last weekend, so I look for him to try to bounce back this weekend. He has a victory over Keegan Jensen (Winterset), which will likely be the finals match.
132 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 4 Bryce Hatten (Winterset)
Hatten, a state finalist from a year ago, has not wrestled recently due to an injury and I honestly have no idea what his status is for this weekend. I'm going to guess that if he can wrestle this weekend, he will wrestle. Creston-OM's Garon Wurster has been cardiac-like as of late. He won John J with an overtime victory in the finals and then lost Hawkeye Ten with an overtime loss in the finals. He's beginning to wrestle his best at the right time.
138 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 3 Kruise Kiburz, Winterset; 2A No. 9 Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
Kiburz is wrestling like a state championship contender and won't go down easy, but neither will Parkis. I had the chance to see him in person last weekend and I liked what I saw from him, including his finals win over Kaden Bolton (Creston-OM). Greene County's Brady Stauffer is having a great season at 37-7 but lost to Parkis by decision earlier this season
145 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 3 Jack West (Winterset)
West is another Winterset wrestler wrestling like a championship contender. He's been dominant this season and holds his victories over Emry Colby (Panorama) and Keaton Street (Creston-OM). The battle for the final transfer spot will likely come down to Colby or Street, who have not wrestled each other this season.
152 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers 2A No. 4 Wyatt Appleseth, Panorama; 2A No. 9 Tyler Brown (Winterset)
This one is going to be fun, too. Appleseth has victories over Brown and Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM), both of which came en route to his dominant title at John J. Stutzman and Brown have not wrestled each other this season. I also look for Kuemper Catholic's Collin Wiederin to play a factor in Saturday's action.
160 Pounds
This is one of the more wide-open weight classes in Adel this weekend. Winterset's Kael Forsyth has been impressive as of late and he'll likely be the top seed this weekend. The rest of this bracket is just a guess, but I can tell you that I expect Hayden Green (Creston-OM) and Jarrett Armstrong to be factors.
170 Pounds
Winterset's Brady Barringer, who I feel like has been wrestling for 12 years, has had a stellar season and is currently 33-9 on the season. Greene County's Will Hansen is having a solid year, too, and is currently 26-11 on the season but has not wrestled Barringer this season.
182 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 2 Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM
Kinsella has been a treat to watch this season and I feel like he's only get going to continue to get better. Contenders for the other spot will likely feature Justice Paulson (ADM) and Riley Hoven (Winterset)
195 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 5 Sam Chapman, Creston-OM
Few wrestlers in KMAland are wrestling better right now than Chapman. He's looked absolutely dominant over the past few weeks at John J and Hawkeye Ten. I would be shocked if he's not on the medal stand in February. Devin McKay (Atlantic-CAM) or Kade Forsyth (Winterset) will also be in play.
220 Pounds
I might have lied about 160 being the most wide-open bracket, 220 might take the cake instead. Thomas Boorn (ADM) was the Raccoon River Conference champion with a victory over Henry Tromba (Winterset). The finals could come down to those two unless Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) has something to say about it.
285 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 1 Kaden Sutton (ADM); 2A No. 6 Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
It's probably a safe bet to say Sutton and Roller will be district qualifiers from this sectional, but that doesn't mean the finals match doesn't get me excited. Sutton is 32-1 while Roller is 42-4. Sutton and Roller haven't met this season but they'll likely meet twice in the next two weeks.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR REGIONAL DUALS?
This sectional's team race could come down to the wire. I think it comes down to Winterset, Atlantic-CAM and Creston and I'm not really sure how it plays out. I'm leaning towards Winterset and Creston, but doubting Atlantic and Coach Tim Duff is always risky. It could be Atlantic and Creston, or Winterset and Atlantic. None of those would surprise me.
SECTIONAL 4 AT GLENWOOD
District qualifiers from this meet advance to the district meet in Atlantic.
106 Pounds
This weight class will only have a few wrestlers in this class. They will likely be Jake Dale (Clarinda), Brandon Erp (Red Oak) and Thaine Williamson (Glenwood). Erp has victories over both Dale and Williamson while Dale beat Williamson.
113 Pounds
Chase Sandholm (Red Oak) really impressed me last week and I would not be surprised to see him qualify for districts. Dawson Erickson (Southwest Iowa) has a winning record and claimed the title at East Mills last weekend. I also expect Luke Freund (Harlan) to have a say in who qualifies for districts.
120 Pounds
Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) had an impressive showing en route to his second Hawkeye Ten Conference title. Southwest Iowa's Kyle Kesterson is currently 32-16 and qualified for districts last season. Luke Musich (Harlan) was the runner-up at Hawkeye Ten last week to Erp, but has not wrestled Kesterson this season.
126 Pounds
Red Oak's Dawson Bond has finished in the runner-up spot at John J and Hawkeye Ten over the past few weeks. You never want to finish runner-up, but good news for Bond is finishing runner-up at sectionals would be a good thing. I expect the finals to come down between him and Ethan Lemon (Harlan). The duo have not wrestled each other this season
132 Pounds
There's a chance that the only wrestlers in this bracket are Kale Downey (Clarinda) and Layne Ettleman (Southwest Iowa), who have not wrestled each other this season. However, there's a possibility that girls' state champion Abby McIntyre (Glenwood) gives qualifying for districts a shot.
138 Pounds
I have no idea what to expect from this weight class. All I know is that Glenwood's Tate Mayberry will be here and there's a chance he's the only one, but Bryan Erp (Red Oak) could be here, too.
145 Pounds
Southwest Iowa's Colton Hauschild is having a great senior season and is currently 27-8 on the season. Glenwood's Tyler Boldra is also 13-24 on the season at 145 pounds. Borlda beat Jordan Fasnacht (Clarinda) at Hawkeye Ten last week.
152 Pounds
Glenwood''s Dalton Book is 24-12 on the season. He beat Red Oak's Jake Echternach in the third-place match at Hawkeye Ten last night. That could be the sectional final, too.
160 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 2 Justin McCunn (Red Oak)
McCunn's path to a state title likely isn't going to stop in Glenwood. He's been too dominant this season and showed it last week with a win over Zane Bendorf (Harlan) in the finals at Hawkeye Ten last week.
170 Pounds
This one is going to be fun. Carter Bendorf (Harlan) was the conference champion and has been ranked at times this season. Bendorf's conference title came with a finals' victory over Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak). Lukehart has split matches with Cole Ridnour (Clarinda). You also can't count out CJ Carter (Glenwood).
182 Pounds
Another fun one. Jakob Childs (Clarinda) was a district champion and state-qualifier last year. He's been wrestling pretty well lately and will not be an easy out. Childs beat Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood) at Hawkeye Ten last week, while Mayberry beat Thomas Frederick (Harlan) but lost to Avery Martin (Shenandoah). Martin lost to Childs by one point earlier this season.
195 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 7 Carter Maynes (Red Oak)
Last week, Carter Maynes (Red Oak) was upset in the Hawkeye Ten semifinals by Nathan Henry (Harlan). There's a very good shot Maynes will have a chance to avenge that loss, but Henry's beat him once already, so it's not like he couldn't beat him again.
220 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 2A No. 5 Crew Howard (Clarinda)
I'm not sure anything is going to stop Howard from getting to Des Moines. There's a good chance that the finals of this is also a Hawkeye Ten rematch. Howard pinned Jesse Schwery (Harlan) in the finals, but not before getting thrown.
285 Pounds
Jeremiah Davis (Harlan), Noah Clark (Glenwood) and Hunter Portales (Red Oak) are likely going to be the only wrestlers in this bracket. So two of them are headed to districts while the other's season will come to a close.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR REGIONAL DUALS?
Red Oak, Harlan, Glenwood and Clarinda are likely going to be the top four teams, but I can't say with certainty how they will shake out, but I'm going to guess it will be Red Oak, Harlan, Glenwood, Clarinda. You'll be able to hear the finals of this sectional on KMA 960, you should listen.
Happy postseason wrestling!