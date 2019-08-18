KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports honored the best athletes in KMAland throughout the entire 2018-19 sports year.

Over the last seven years, we've handed out awards in football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball. Last year and this year, we added several other sports to the mix.

For those that missed our year of awards, we've provided a full set of links for you to peruse.

FALL SEASON

KMAland Volleyball Conference Awards

KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year: Angie Lantz

KMAland Volleyball Setter of the Year: Maci Overmohle

KMAland Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year: Megan Witte

KMAland Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year: Jaden Daffer

KMAland Football District Awards

KMAland Football Coaches of the Year: Jeremy Christiansen & Darrell Frain 

KMAland Football Lineman of the Year: Logan Jones & Tommy Wilson 

KMAland Football Defensive Player of the Year: John Shields & Keegan Simons

KMAland Football Offensive Player of the Year: Max Duggan & Drake Johnson

All-KMAland Cross Country Elite

Second Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series

WINTER SEASON 

KMAland Girls Basketball Conference Awards

All-KMAland Girls Basketball Elite

KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Logan Hughes

KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Joe Wollum

KMAland Boys Basketball Conference Awards

All-KMAland Boys Basketball Elite

KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Donnie Weis

KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Larry Peterson

All-KMAland Wrestling Team

KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year: Tim Duff

Second Annual KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic

SPRING SEASON 

All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team

All-KMAland Boys Track & Field Team

All-KMAland Girls Golf Team

All-KMAland Boys Golf Team

All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team

All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team

All-KMAland Girls Soccer XIV

All-KMAland Boys Soccer XI

KMAland Spring Athletes of the Year

SUMMER SEASON 

All-KMAland Softball Conference Awards

KMAland Softball Offensive Player of the Year: Breianna Klein

KMAland Softball Pitcher of the Year: Sydni Huisman

KMAland Softball Coach of the Year: Brooke Wilson

All-KMAland Softball Team

KMA Sports All-State Softball

All-KMAland Baseball Conference Awards

KMAland Baseball Offensive Player of the Year: Colby Page

KMAland Baseball Pitcher of the Year: Brett Sears

KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year: Lee Toole

All-KMAland Baseball Team

KMA Sports All-State Baseball

2018-19 KMALAND AWARDS 

KMA Sportscaster's Scholarship Winners: Logan Hughes, Abi Schultz, Taylor Wedemeyer

KMAland All-Everything Girls Team

KMAland All-Everything Boys Team

KMAland Female Athlete of the Year: Logan Hughes

KMAland Male Athlete of the Year: Chase Mullenix

KMAland Coach of the Year: Joe Wollum

KMAland Top 25 Teams of the Year: No. 1 Glenwood Girls Track & Field