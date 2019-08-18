(KMAland) -- KMA Sports honored the best athletes in KMAland throughout the entire 2018-19 sports year.
Over the last seven years, we've handed out awards in football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball. Last year and this year, we added several other sports to the mix.
For those that missed our year of awards, we've provided a full set of links for you to peruse.
FALL SEASON
KMAland Volleyball Conference Awards
KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year: Angie Lantz
KMAland Volleyball Setter of the Year: Maci Overmohle
KMAland Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year: Megan Witte
KMAland Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year: Jaden Daffer
KMAland Football District Awards
KMAland Football Coaches of the Year: Jeremy Christiansen & Darrell Frain
KMAland Football Lineman of the Year: Logan Jones & Tommy Wilson
KMAland Football Defensive Player of the Year: John Shields & Keegan Simons
KMAland Football Offensive Player of the Year: Max Duggan & Drake Johnson
All-KMAland Cross Country Elite
Second Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series
WINTER SEASON
KMAland Girls Basketball Conference Awards
All-KMAland Girls Basketball Elite
KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Logan Hughes
KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Joe Wollum
KMAland Boys Basketball Conference Awards
All-KMAland Boys Basketball Elite
KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Donnie Weis
KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Larry Peterson
KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year: Tim Duff
Second Annual KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic
SPRING SEASON
All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team
All-KMAland Boys Track & Field Team
KMAland Spring Athletes of the Year
SUMMER SEASON
All-KMAland Softball Conference Awards
KMAland Softball Offensive Player of the Year: Breianna Klein
KMAland Softball Pitcher of the Year: Sydni Huisman
KMAland Softball Coach of the Year: Brooke Wilson
All-KMAland Baseball Conference Awards
KMAland Baseball Offensive Player of the Year: Colby Page
KMAland Baseball Pitcher of the Year: Brett Sears
KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year: Lee Toole
2018-19 KMALAND AWARDS
KMA Sportscaster's Scholarship Winners: Logan Hughes, Abi Schultz, Taylor Wedemeyer
KMAland All-Everything Girls Team
KMAland All-Everything Boys Team
KMAland Female Athlete of the Year: Logan Hughes
KMAland Male Athlete of the Year: Chase Mullenix
KMAland Coach of the Year: Joe Wollum
KMAland Top 25 Teams of the Year: No. 1 Glenwood Girls Track & Field