(Leon) -- Central Decatur's journey to replace the winningest class in school history is off to a 5-1 start.
While the duo of Emma Atwood and Alli Masters are gone from Central Decatur, the underclassmen who surrounded them have picked up where the Cardinals left off last season.
"To our credit, the seniors that came in really wanted to prove a point that they were part of the success, too." Coach Curtis Boothe tells KMA Sports. "They want to keep our expectations high and our standards here at Central Decatur."
Coach Boothe bluntly admits that his team expected to be 6-0 right now. However, their lone loss came in their opener to Carlisle.
"I think that set some things into motion as far as what we needed to work on and where we needed to go," Boothe said, "Practices came more intense and it's been our motivation to get to the level we were at last year."
The Cardinals have responded to their opening night loss with victories over Des Moines Christian, East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, and Southeast Warren. The Cardinals' recent string of victories has also resulted in them climbing back into the state rankings, where they are currently ranked 15th in Class 2A.
The success has not come without adversity, though. The Cardinals have been forced to overcome some injuries during their fast start.
Seniors Maizee Lindsay, Rylie Bell, Alaina Applegate, and Lauren Saxton appear driven to leave their own mark on the Central Decatur program and have all been vital early on.
Bell leads the team in scoring with 13 points per game. Applegate is averaging 11 points per game and has a team-high 59 rebounds. Lindsey has battled through some early-season injuries to average 10 points per game, and Saxton has come off the bench to shoot 40 percent from the field.
Underclassmen Hallee Hamilton, Lyndsey Dale and Laney Masters have also been key contributors for the Cardinals.
CD entered the season as the defending Pride of Iowa Conference Champions and are one of four teams in the conference with two losses or less along with Nodaway Valley, Mount Ayr, and Martensdale-St. Marys.
"I think there are four to six teams that are capable of winning it this year," Boothe said. "I don't think the state gives the Pride of Iowa enough credit. We'll just have to take it one game at a time, get healthy and get back in the flow."
Central Decatur will resume action Friday with a road contest against Chariton. The Chargers are 3-4 on the season and have two players who average more than 15 points per game.
"Our defense is probably way ahead of our offense, but that's going to change for us. We're going to get better in the second half" Boothe said.
The complete interview with Coach Boothe can be heard below.