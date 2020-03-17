(Treynor) -- The hard-charging, slam-dunking, athletic beast that is Jack Tiarks is something KMAland high school hoops has never seen before. It might be a while before we see anything like it again.
Today, Tiarks slams in another: The Treynor senior is our KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year brought to you by Peru State College.
“It was a special year,” Tiarks said. “It was my last year, so I wanted to make the best of it.”
The Iowa State football walk-on showed off his immense talents all throughout KMAland in his senior season. Tiarks averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game, made 61.7 percent of his field goal attempts and routinely lit up gyms with his array of runs to the rim.
“I just kind of realized I could get a lot easier points by dunking it,” Tiarks said. “I think it was the Creston game where I really realized it. It’s not like I was trying to go and get one, but there were people that were expecting it.”
Tiarks was also one of the most disruptive defenders and rebounders in the area, finishing his senior year with 57 steals and 74 offensive rebounds.
“Rebounding was a huge thing,” Tiarks said. “If I could just go up, crash the glass offensively and defensively. Make sure I can get to the lane, finish through contact and make sure I’m finding my open teammates for open shots.”
While Tiarks put together a terrific year of basketball, it played well for the Cardinals. Treynor ran through the Western Iowa Conference undefeated, dominated on their way to another state tournament qualification and then brought home a fourth top-four trophy since 2014.
“I don’t think I could have the season I had without my teammates,” Tiarks said. “We all did our part. We had guys knocking down shots, and we all had our roles, offensively and defensively. Being able to pass the ball around, knowing others can knock down jump shots (was a big part of the success).”
Tiarks is the second Western Iowa Conference athlete to win the KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Listen to the complete interview with Tiarks linked below.
Previous KMAland Boys Basketball Players of the Year
2018-19: Donnie Weis, Stanton
2017-18: Nate Mohr, Glenwood
2016-17: Garrett Franken, Atlantic
2015-16: Spencer Brown, Lenox
2014-15: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013-14: Trey Lansman, Harlan
2012-13: Ricky Williams, Riverside