(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Cross Country and Track Coaches Association has released the preseason Class 1A cross country rankings for the upcoming season.
Defending state champion Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge are ranked No. 1 in their respective polls.
The Tri-Center girls and Nodaway Valley and St. Albert boys are also ranked in the first poll.
Here’s a look at the area athletes and teams that are ranked in the first poll.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 11. Tri-Center
Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 9. Reagan Weinheimer, Nodaway Valley
Individuals to watch: J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas; Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia
BOYS
Team: 4. Nodaway Valley; 9. St. Albert
Individual: 2. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 6. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney
Individuals to watch: Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; Brett McGee, Tri-Center