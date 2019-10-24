(Atlantic, IA) — Three KMAland schools are headed to state as a team following the Class 3A state qualifying cross country meet in Atlantic Thursday evening.
On the girls side, the Harlan Cyclones advanced with a first place finish and 56 points, while the Glenwood Rams took second with 79 points. The third place and final qualifying team on the girls side was ADM with 98 points.
For Harlan, senior Lucy Borkowski took a fourth place individual finish with a time of 19:49.98. The Cyclones had three other runners finish in the top 15 as junior Liv Freund took 11th, senior Abby Alberti finished 13th, and sophomore Kaia Bieker came in 14th.
Glenwood had two runners place in the top 15 as sophomore Rachel Mullennax ran a 20:16.21 to take sixth and junior Emma Hughes finished in 10th place with a time of 20:24.70. Both Mullennax and Hughes caught up with KMA Sports after the race.
“I was just doing it for the team,” Mullennax said. “I knew that if we got enough we could make it farther and get to hang out more as a team. Going to state is very exciting because last year I was only on JV. Now, I’m on varsity and get to be closer with the team.”
“We came into this as a team not really knowing this course,” Hughes said. “We knew we were seeded second in the district. We ran well at conference as a team. We all just worked together, pushed each other, and just tried to do what we did at conference.”
The top 15 girls individual state qualifiers in order from first to 15th are as follows:
1) Ainsley Erzen, SO, Carlisle
2) Liza Schaffer, FR, North Polk
3) Braelyn Baker, JR, Creston
4) Lucy Borkowski, SR, Harlan
5) Geneva Timmerman, FR, ADM
6) Rachel Mullennax, SO, Glenwood
7) Claire Miller, FR, Denison
8) Paige Davis, JR, Creston
9) Jaylene Karolus, SO, Perry
10) Emma Hughes, JR, Glenwood
11) Liv Freund, JR, Harlan
12) Taylor McCreedy, JR, Atlantic
13) Abby Alberti, SR, Harlan
14) Kaia Bieker, SO, Harlan
15) Hannah Welch, JR, ADM
Video interviews with several top girls finishers can be found below.
On the boys side of the race, Atlantic captured its second straight state berth following a solid third place finish where they actually tied Harlan with 107 points, but the Trojans’ sixth place runner — Ethan Williams — placed 42nd to secure the tiebreaker. The Trojans top runner on the day was junior Craig Alan Becker who finished third individually with a time of 16:44.30.
“Today it was a really fun meet,” Becker told KMA Sports. “Being the home team, it was good to know the course. That first mile, I made sure not to attack it too hard. I made sure I had enough in the tank. I made sure I didn’t rest on a hill and used it to take advantage of my speed. I felt really good. For state, it just means a lot to me. Coming into this, it was really big for me this first year in cross country. It’s so big for me and my teammates.”
The next best finisher for the Trojans was senior Brad Dennis with an 18th place finish in a time of 17:51.64. Sophomore Drew Engler and senior Evan Brummer finished 26th and 27th, respectively, while sophomore Zane Berg took 33rd and sophomore Cooper Jipsen finished in 61st place.
The two other boys team state qualifiers were Carlisle (first place - 44 points) and North Polk (second place - 59 points). The top 15 boys individual state qualifiers in order from first to 15th are as follows:
1) Nate Mueller, JR, ADM
2) Zach Sporaa, FR, North Polk
3) Craig Alan Becker, JR, Atlantic
4) Kolby Fritz, SR, Carlisle
5) Trey Gross, JR, Harlan
6) Kyle Miller, SR, Carlisle
7) Max Sporaa, FR, North Polk
8) Brandon Kesner, JR, Carlisle
9) Tyler Putney, SR, Kuemper
10) Sam McIntyre, SR, Glenwood
11) Caleb Henderson, JR, North Polk
12) Tristen Kessler, SR, Carlisle
13) Michael Pottebaum, SO, Kuemper
14) Ethan Schlichte, JR, Carlisle
15) Isaac Jones, SR, Harlan
Video interviews with four members of Atlantic’s team, as well as Trey Gross and Brennon Munch from Harlan Community can be found below.
Full results for both the girls and boys races can be found in .PDF forms below.