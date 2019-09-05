(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln had an impressive open to their 2019 season last Friday night.
The Lynx (1-0) scored 26 of the first 32 points in an eventual 29-18 win over Sioux City North.
“We kind of had some hiccups and jitters early on and that sort of thing,” Coach John Wolfe said. “There’s a lot to be proud of, but there’s a lot on film that we need to fix.”
Abraham Lincoln, which has already equaled last year’s win total, is more than happy with the win, but the prevailing thought from Coach Wolfe and his staff is that they can be even better.
For instance, AL opened the game with a fumble and two three-and-outs. To their credit, they bounced back without allowing their issues to snowball. Quarterback Lennx Brown and running back Anthony Oberlin, in particular, had strong nights.
Brown was 7-of-10 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Oberlin ran for 108 yards on 22 carries and a score of his own.
“Both guys competed,” Wolfe said. “Anthony hasn’t played football since probably junior high, but he’s doing an awesome job. We’d like to get him downhill a little faster, because the kid is not afraid of contact. Just getting back used to football, I guess.
“Lennx had a good game. He took care of the football, made some plays with his feet and we just need to work on getting his eyes downfield. If he can get those eyes downfield, I think we’re going to have an even better week two.”
While the offense was trying to find their footing, the defense was outstanding for a large portion of the win. They put goose eggs on the board in the first and third periods, and now Coach Wolfe would like to see them take the extra step and expound on that success.
“I thought Lucas Spanjer did a really good job at corner,” Wolfe said. “Our backers were rotating through and doing a good job, and we rotated guys on the defensive line. It was really a team effort. I was really pleased with the performance outside of about four or five plays, and unfortunately it was those four or five plays where the points came from.”
AL welcomes Denison-Schleswig (0-1) to Wickersham Athletic Complex on Friday night with hopes of more consistency from those bright spots they put on the field last week.
“(Coach Chad Van Kley) does a good job at Denison,” Wolfe said. “You see they lose by just five against Harlan, and you certainly have to respect that. They’re big, they’re fast and they’re strong. We’re going to have to play better if we’re going to want to come out with a win this week.”
Along with playing better, Coach Wolfe believes his team will have to bring even more physicality to the field on Friday.
“It’s a totally different ballgame this week,” he said. “Last week, we were looking at a lot of spread and RPO, but this week it’s going to have some tight end and pro sets. They run a little bit of trey. It’s a different game. They’re going to pop you in the mouth a bit, and it’ll be interesting to see how we respond.”
