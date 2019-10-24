(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln picked up their first district win this past Friday. Now, they will look to finish their 2019 campaign with a winning streak when they take on city rival Thomas Jefferson.
The Lynx (2-6, 1-3) rolled to a 45-20 victory over Des Moines North in Week 8, but Coach John Wolfe says things could have been better.
“I was glad that we won,” he told KMA Sports, “but offensively I didn’t think we were where we needed to be. Defensively, we played well, but we’ve got some stuff we need to fix. Hopefully, we can get that done this week to finish the season strong.”
On offense, sophomore Eli Lusajo and junior Lennx Brown shared snaps, combining for 149 yards passing and 60 yards rushing. Many of those snaps ended up in the hands of senior running back Ben Fichter, who churned for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
“(Lusajo and Brown) are both competing for the job,” Wolfe said. “They both have their strengths and weaknesses. It wasn’t really our intent entering that game to run two at quarterback, and I don’t know if that’s the way we are going to go going forward. But both came out, competed and did some good things on the field.”
Defensively, AL forced five turnovers and scored on a 46-yard interception return by Brown.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Wolfe said. “Throughout the year, we felt like we were a little cursed with some interceptions getting called back on some bogus holding calls or some fumbles that were called back for various things we didn’t agree with. We kind of knew that we had a defense that could take the ball away, and it finally showed on Friday.”
Forcing five turnovers would be a good way to start another successful Friday night this week when they take on the Yellow Jackets (3-5, 1-3) to close the season.
TJ is a generally well-regarded running team, but they’ve been passing the ball around a little more this season. Austin Schubert has 893 yards passing and eight touchdowns while Jermaine Green is the leading rusher with 585 yards and eight scores of his own. Qur’an Owens has proven to be the top receiver with 20 grabs for 380 yards and a pair of scores. Hunter Jones has a team-high three touchdown receptions.
Still, Coach Wolfe believes it all starts with stopping the ground attack.
“Same thing as always with TJ, you have to stop the run,” he said. “They want to run the ball, and even though they’ve been throwing it more lately, they want to run it. They’re going to play physical (on both sides of the ball), and we have to play tough up front. I feel good about our defense, but we have to be better up front on offense to come away with a win this week.”
Matt Stein will be at Wickersham Athletic Complex this Friday night, providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. The complete Week 9 coverage begins at 6:20 PM on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Wolfe below.