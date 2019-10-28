(Guthrie Center) -- The often overused sports cliché "survive and advance" rang true for ACGG Monday night. The Chargers---with their backs against the wall, rallied and defeated Treynor (25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9) in a five set classic heard on KMA 960. The Chargers victory secures them a date with Underwood in a regional semifinal.
"It was great. The girls came out and came out really strong." ACGC Coach Trevor Irwin told KMA Sports, "They played hard. I didn't have much trouble getting them motivated. It was just fun to be a part of."
Treynor controlled the early portion of the first set, racing out to a 17-6 lead. ACGC then calmly finished the set on a 19-6 run, including a 12-0 run to take an 18-7. The Chargers eventually took the set, 25-23.
"We talked a lot about controllable's throughout the year. I just kind of sat back and let the girls take care of it. We definitely came back strong." Irwin said.
In set two, ACGC led the majority of the match, but Treynor took their first lead of the set at 23-22 and held off ACGC for the 25-23 victory. Treynor also squeaked out a victory in the third set, holding off ACGC 25-22 to take a 2-1 advantage into the fourth set.
ACGC never wavered in the fourth set, racing to an early 7-1 lead and led wire-to-wire, taking the set, 25-15, setting up a race to 15.
In the fifth set, the Chargers relied on the formula that got them to set five. Stingy defense from libero Olivia Laabs and timely hitting from one of the state's most feared attackers: sophomore Chloe Largent. The Chargers never trailed in the final set and claimed the 15-9 victory, capping it off with Largent's 38th kill of the night.
"They had open holes, but they are a very good defensive team," Largent said of the scrappy Treynor defense.
ACGC had a scrappy defense, too. Led by Laabs, who dug out of virtually everything Monday night, including a handful of low-percentage digs that kept Treynor points off the scoreboard.
"The standard that I play to is that if I expect everything from my team, then I expect to go for everything, too." Laabs said.
ACGC's offense also relied heavily on junior Kylie Young. Young served the entirety of the Chargers' first set comeback and came up with many key blocks throughout the night. Young finished the night with 8 kills. Freshman Saige O'Brien served four aces, all of which came in the early stage of the fourth set. Setter Audrey Stowe fed the ACGC hitters throughout the night to lead the team in assists.
Treynor's Kailey Rochholz led the Cardinals' offense with 14 kills. The Cardinals' season end with a record of 17-20. However, the Cardinals lose just one senior, Kennedy Elwood and should be considered a contender to repeat as Western Iowa Conference champions.
ACGC now moves onto a match-up with another WIC team, Underwood. ACGC will make the trek to Underwood Thursday night to take on an Eagles team that advanced by sweeping AHSTW Monday night. The two teams are no strangers to one another, having met two previous times. Underwood swept ACGC twice at the CAM Tournament on October 12th.
"They have a lot of strong hitters, too," Largent said, "We are going to have to have really good defense and be a strong attacking team on our end, too."
"We're going to have to put it all together like we just did," Laabs added.
Thursday night's Class 2A Region 4 Semifinal between ACGC and Underwood can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
After the match, KMA Sports spoke with Laabs, Largent and Coach Irwin. You can view those full interviews below.