(Shenandoah) — The Denison-Schleswig volleyball team picked up its first conference win of the season and fifth overall with a 23-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 win at Shenandoah.
"I thought we played really well," said Denison-Schleswig Head Coach McKenzie Mich. "After our loss on Tuesday to Harlan, we went into practice and focused on working out of system, getting other hitters involved, getting more people involved at the net and I think we did a good job. I thought we had more contributions across the board. I'm proud of them for taking what we did in practice and bringing it into the game."
The Monarchs (5-1) started the first set out on the right foot, racing to an 8-3 lead before Shenandoah (0-1) rattled off 11 of 13 points and led by as many as four. The two teams would trade points and were tied at 23, when a D-S error and Shenandoah ace ended the first set in favor of the Fillies. From that point on, it was all Denison-Schleswig.
"We've been on our home court for four weeks and had a home game, so maybe playing at a different place was affecting us," said Mich. "It was a loud student section and I think we were just really unsure in that first set. We talked about some adjustments we needed to make. Shenandoah was going short quite a bit, so we made that adjustment and did a nice job."
The Monarchs again started the second set hot, scoring the first five points and then cruising to a 25-13 victory. The third set was much of the same, with Denison-Schleswig using an 8-2 and 6-1 run to pull away for a 25-10 win.
In the final set, the Monarchs jumped out to a 9-2 lead and ended the match on four attack errors and a service error on Shenandoah to take the final set 25-14. Hannah Neeman paced the Monarchs with 12 kills and four aces.
"I think we started out like we were still warming up, but I thought that we came back and really worked hard," said Neeman. "All my teammates work hard and we all pick each other up. We have good team chemistry this year."
Allana Arkfeld added 9 kills, while Ellie Magnuson slammed 8 winners. Kennedy Marten dished out 18 assists in the win.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Neeman and Mich in a video you can view below.
Shenandoah was led by 8 kills from Jasmine Rogers and 7 kills from Natalie Gilbert. Nichole Gilbert finished with 15 assists.