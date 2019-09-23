(Maryville) -- A pair of Northwest Missouri State standouts have been honored by the MIAA.
Juniors Maddy Ahrens and Hallie Sidney were named the MIAA Specialist of the Week and the Co-Hitter of the Week, respectively.
Ahrens averaged 11.33 assists per set, 2.44 digs per set and had a team-high seven aces in two matches last week.
Sidney, meanwhile, had 23 kills and 13 digs against Missouri Westenr before going for 21 kills, nine digs and four blocks against Central Missouri.
