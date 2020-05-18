(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys soccer squad felt they had something to prove this season. Unfortunately, they won't get the chance.
"Extremely disappointing," Coach James Johnson said. "We had been looking forward to this for a year now. We think we still had something to prove and we were excited to put our offseason work to the test."
Johnson notes his team remained optimistic they'd get a chance to showcase their talents this season up until the Iowa High School Athletic Association canceled the season April 24th.
"I was very optimistic," Johnson said. "The way (the IHSAA) made things sound, they were going to do everything they could to have some sort of a season. We were adapting. I was encouraging the kids to do everything they could on their own because we would have had limited time."
The Vikings were 18-3 last season behind a prolific offense that scored 114 goals.
"We had a ton of offensive power that made it seem easier than it is to score sometimes," Johnson said.
While the offense got the recognition, Johnson feels the defense was AHSTW's secret formula last season, allowing 24 goals all season. Defense was expecting to be a strength again this year.
"We're just really sound in holding the opponent," Johnson said. "Making it tough for them to get in their attack. We don't do anything fancy defensively. We just keep the ball in our offense and midfield's hands. Once it gets to the defense, we don't waste a lot of time and get it back to our offense."
The Vikings were going to be without their top four scorers from last year -- Brayton Tuma, Gabe Madsen, Blake Osbahr and Kyle Branan-- who all graduated.
Sophomore Raydden Grobe was the top-returning scorer while Jaedan Rasmussen, Blake Tuma and Kole Branan would have seen increased roles.
Last year, the Vikings came within one game of the state tournament last season, which had them motivated for revenge this year.
"Our ultimate goal is the state tournament," Johnson said. "We've been so close and just never quite able to finish that off. I was thinking this group could be the one to get us over that hump. We've got a core of hardworking guys. They're a quality unit. I think we could have worked pretty hard to get to that next level."
The complete interview with Coach Johnson can be heard below.