(Avoca) -- The AHSTW Vikings have raced out to a 6-0 start on the season and while their win total has risen, so has their confidence level according to their coach: GG Harris.
"We are really proud of our start and the way we're doing things right now," Harris said, "We have an awesome team dynamic right now and I think the kids are starting to enjoy working hard and when you can enjoy working hard. Good things usually come in your direction."
The Vikings' six wins have come over Woodbine, Riverside, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Shenandoah, and Audubon by an average of 23 points per game. Coach Harris hopes his teams' four conference victories to begin the season will parlay into more success later in the season.
"To start our season with some solid conference wins has got to give us confidence going into Christmas break," Harris said.
Sophomore Raydden Grobe is averaging 20.7 points per game through the first six games.
"He's really worked on his game, taking the ball to the basket." Harris said of Grobe, "He did play quite a bit of spring and summer ball and I think that confidence and playing at a higher level and against some bigger and tougher kids added a new element to his game,"
Grobe has also shot 39 percent from three, which has been a strong suit for the Vikings, who have shot 38 percent as a team.
"We just want to shoot the ball, If you can shoot the ball consistently, at a high rate, especially beyond the arc, then you can be successful." Harris said.
Senior Clayton Akers and Michael Mantell are also averaging double figures with 14.7 and 11.7 points per game respectively. Sam Porter has controlled the boards for the Vikings with a team-best 41 rebounds and has also served out a team-high 34 assists and 18 steals.
While the Vikings are winning games and shooting well, Coach Harris would like to see his team stiffen defensively.
"We know we can score," he said, "But if we want to be the team we know we can be, we've got to be able to run stops together and play defense. They've done a great job, but I want to see us take it to the next level."
AHSTW will conclude 2019 with a pair of Western Iowa Conference battles. The Vikings will host Missouri Valley tonight and take on Logan-Magnolia Thursday.
The complete interview with Coach Harris can be heard below.