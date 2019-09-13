(Avoca) -- The AHSTW cross country season has had its fair share of early-season highlights.
On Friday’s KMAland Catch Up, Vikings head coach Jenny Hamilton joined the program to talk about the first several weeks of competition.
“I think we’ve had a really good start to the season,” Hamilton said. “We had a good summer with pretty good attendance. I think the girl’s squad recognizes they have the potential to be competitive. That’s been really motivating for them.”
Coach Hamilton’s team is among the “Teams to Watch” in the latest IATC state Class 1A rankings. Cross country newbie Ryann Portch leads the way for the squad and ranks second in the state behind Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge.
“This is her first year of cross country, and she’s still figuring out the 5K,” Hamilton said. “Figuring out what it feels like and looks like to run that race competitively, but she’s doing really well. Every day she’s figuring out a little bit more.”
Portch picked up her first win of the season earlier this week at Coon Rapids-Bayard, leading the Lady Vikes to the team championship. Julia Kock, Jade Draman and Holly Hoepner ran second through fourth at the race. Chloe Falkena was not in Coon Rapids on Monday, but she’s another with state-level experience.
“Our next four are pretty interchangeable,” Hamilton said. “They train together in practice, and they really take turns leading the pack. That’s pretty cool to see. They pull for each other, and they can kind of depend on each other to make each other better.”
AHSTW will be back in action on Saturday in Council Bluffs at the Lewis Central meet. It’s just another chance for the Lady Vikes to get better as they hope to find their way back to Fort Dodge – a trip they made at the end of the 2017 season.
“We’ve done a little bit of individual goal-setting, writing things down,” Hamilton said. “We have not verbalized anything as a group yet, but they have on their own. They’ve definitely got high standards set for the season. We’d like to be top two in the conference and make another team state appearance.”
Follow Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) for the latest updates from Saturday’s meet in Council Bluffs. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Hamilton below.