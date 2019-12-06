(Avoca) -- KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 ranked AHSTW has proven worthy of their ranking early in the season and are hopeful they can continue their winning ways.
"You couldn't ask for a better start to the season," AHSTW Coach Steve Sauvain tells KMA Sports, "We kind of planted the seed last year and the girls have really ran with it, worked hard this summer and we're seeing the fruits of our labor."
The Lady Vikes have raced out to a 3-0 start with victories over Woodbine, CAM, and Riverside by margins of 18, 13 and 67. The impressive victories have come for Coach Sauvain's team while they attempt to transition into a man defense.
"It's been a little bit of a learning curve," Sauvain said.
The offense has not been a learning curve for the Lady Vikes, led by posts Kailey Jones and Kinsey Scheffler. The dynamic duo is averaging 21.3 and 17 points per game respectively.
"I would call them more traditional fours in the college style of play because they can both step out. They're great three-point shooters," Sauvain said.
Sauvain, in his wisdom, feels the same way about his duo that many opposing coaches do.
"They're a pretty tough matchup for teams, if you come out and pressure them too much, they're so strong they'll take you to the basket. If you want to play behind them, they'll walk you right down to the block and post up." Sauvain said.
Scheffler and Jones have done more than just score for AHSTW. Scheffler currently leads the team in assists (15), steals (15), and blocks (2). She's also corralled 25 rebounds, second on the team behind Jones' 35 boards.
"They've worked really hard this summer on their game with each other," Sauvain said.
Claire Denning has been a key cog in the offense with 10.3 points per game. Clarie Harris is averaging 5.3 points per game and has tallied 15 boards and nine steals, too.
The quartet of Denning, Harris, Scheffler, and Jones were the top four scorers for AHSTW's team a year ago that finished 15-7. Last year's success toppled with the return of all but one starter has brought high hopes to the communities of Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tenant, and Walnut this season.
"Everybody wants to get to (Wells) Fargo and play at the end of the year, it's definitely on our radar," Sauvain said.
While that's the end goal for AHSTW, they are well aware that the journey to get there is a marathon, not a sprint.
"We try to improve every quarter at a time. We break the game down into quarter-segments and want to outscore our opponents every quarter," Sauvain said.
AHSTW's next chance to improve comes tonight when they face Underwood. The Eagles are 1-1 on the season with a win over Shenandoah and a loss to IKM-Manning.
"We've seen them a couple of times on film. They're an aggressive team, they're a young team. It will be a good test for us to see how our defense has progressed," Sauvain said.
Jan Harris will be in Underwood Friday evening providing updates for the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show from 6:30 to 9:15, followed by the Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show. The complete interview with Coach Sauvain can be heard below.