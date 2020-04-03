(Avoca) -- When the track season does begin, the AHSTW girls will return a key core that is looking to take things "one meet at a time".
While the season won't begin until at least April 30th, Coach Jenny Hamilton is confident her team is getting ready for the season.
"Obviously we can't get together, so we are just trying to focus on the things we can control," Hamilton said. "We left our athletes with some ideas of what they can do to workout on their own schedule. We try to coach the athlete, so we told them to focus on other parts of themself they can improve on during this break. I'm just going to trust they're getting the work in."
AHSTW returns a key core from last season, so Coach Hamilton isn't too concerned about her team's willingness to prepare for the season.
"We have some really strong leaders on the team," Hamilton said. "They're all ready to have a good season."
Hamilton's strong core includes seniors Kinsey Scheffler, Kelsie Cornejo, Ryann Portch and Kaitlynne Henriksen.
Portch is a four-time state medalist and finished as the Class 1A runner-up in the 800 last season while also taking seventh in the 400. Scheffler, a UNO track commit, finished seventh in the discus last season and is looking to improve on that finish. Cornejo and Portch were also members of last year's 4 x 400 relay team that finished seventh. Henrikesen was also having a strong season last year before being sidelined by injuries.
The Lady Vikes also have some strong underclassmen, too. Junior Talia Welsh was also a member of the medalist 4x 400 team while also dabbling in many individual events. Junior Holly Hopener was a three-time medalist last season. Hoepner was a member of the medalist 4 x 400 team alongside Portch, Welsh and Cornejo. She also medaled in the 400 hurdles (third) and 100 hurdles (seventh). AHSTW will also return junior Cora Comer, who finished third in the 100 meter dash as a freshman, but had her season cut short last year due to injury.
"Cora's been working hard all winter to get her body back in shape," Hamilton said. "She's ready to go and has a good attitude. Everybody has a reason why they're out there and she has a big one. She missed out on an entire season in a sport she loves. She learned quickly there's no promise of next year."
Sadly, there's also no promise of this year, either, but the Lady Vikes plan to be ready for when, or if, a season does begin. They are loaded with talent and could have a say in the Western Iowa Conference along with Logan-Magnolia and Treynor, but they're more focused on taking things one step at a time.
"Focus on one meet at a time," Hamilton said. "Our school hasn't won a track meet in 10 years, so that's our first goal. We came really close a couple times last year. We'd like to win a meet, like to finish top two in the conference, top two in the district and see what we can do after that."
The complete interview with Coach Hamilton can be heard below.