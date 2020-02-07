(Treynor) -- The AHSTW girls claimed their first conference title in two decades while the Treynor boys continued their decade of dominance by clinching another Western Iowa Conference title Friday night on KMA 960.
Girls: AHSTW 39 Treynor 33
The Class 2A No. 12 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 3 AHSTW overcame a late deficit to survive a scare from Treynor and capture at least a share of their first Western Iowa Conference title since 2000 with a 39-33 victory Friday night.
"It means a lot to the girls," Coach Steve Sauvain said. "Anytime you can beat a Treynor team, I don't care where or when, it's a good W."
The game featured 10 total lead changes. Treynor led 11-9 after one quarter and took a 22-19 lead into the halftime break. AHSTW began the third quarter on a 6-1 run to take a 25-23 lead. Treynor eventually regained the lead and took a 29-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vikes outscored Treynor 13-4 in the fourth behind some clutch free-throw shooting, going 11/13 from the line in the final frame. AHSTW led 34-33 in the final minute and Treynor had to shot to take the lead but could not convert, allowing AHSTW to ultimately capture the victory.
Junior Claire Harris led AHSTW with 13 points and recorded six steals in the victory.
"She's putting so much effort out on the defensive side, she just does an amazing job for us.," Sauvain said.
Senior Kinsey Scheffler chipped in 12 points and five rebounds. Claire Denning also added 11 for AHSTW.
"Treynor's a good team and they showed us what we could, but we've been practicing for them and we came out on top," Scheffler said.
"It really came to defense," Harris said. "You have to be aggressive and just work the ball and trust each other."
Treynor was led in the defeat by 12 points from senior Tori Castle. Mandy Stogdill scored 11. The Cardinals fall to 8-12 on the season and 8-6 in WIC play. They will next be in action Tuesday at Underwood.
AHSTW improves to 17-2 overall and 13-2 in the WIC, Logan-Magnolia's loss to IKM-Manning Friday night assures AHSTW of at least a share of the WIC title, they could clinch the conference outright with a victory over Tuesday at Tri-Center. The Lady Vikes will travel to Nodaway Valley Monday night for a fun non-conference contest that can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
The complete interviews with Scheffler, Harris and Coach Sauvain can be viewed below.
Boys: Treynor 75 AHSTW 46
The Treynor boys added another conference trophy to their collection with a blowout victory over AHSTW Friday night to claim the outright title. The Cardinals, despite being without three of their top six scorers, still managed to improve to 18-1 on the season with a 75-46 over AHSTW, their 17th double-digit victory of the season.
The Cardinals were without post Jon Schwarte as well as Blake Sadr, Tim Zimmerman, which forced many younger players to step up into larger roles. They responded to the task.
"I think it's really a testament to our depth," Coach Scott Rucker said.
The Cardinals started the game on a 15-0 run. AHSTW found a rhythm and cut the deficit to 22-13 after one quarter, but Treynor went on another rapid spurt to take a 42-20 lead into the break. AHSTW could not get any closer in the second half and Treynor led by as many as 37 before ultimately claiming the 29-point victory.
"We defended really well," Rucker said. "We were just really sound with our defensive positioning, and outside of a little stretch, we rebounded well."
Jack Tiarks controlled the paint for the Cardinals with a team-high 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Stogdill scored 17 points and Thomas Schwartz came off the bench to score 10 points.
AHSTW was led in the defeat by 11 points from Michael Mantell. Rayden Grobbe added 10 and Joey Cunningham scored nine for the Vikings, who fall to 16-3 on the season and will next be in action on Monday against Nodaway Valley on KMA-FM 99.1.
Treynor improves to 18-1 on the season and has yet to lose to a team from Iowa. The Class 2A No. 2 Cardinals are headed towards the downhill stretch of the season feeling like they're playing their best basketball of the year.
"Since Christmas, we've really been trending in the right direction," Rucker said. "These kids are working hard, they're putting in extra time. I think there's some things they're doing pretty well on both ends."
The Cardinals will close their regular-season with tough contests against Underwood (Tuesday), St. Albert (Thursday) and Grandview Christian (Saturday).
"It's exactly the type of week we want heading into tournament," Rucker said. "We're just going to try to do what we always do and see how much better we can get in the next practice and heading into the next game."
The complete interview with Coach Rucker can be viewed below.