(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls made a bit of history while the Treynor boys took control of the Western Iowa Conference with strong first halves on Tuesday night.
GIRLS: AHSTW 48 Treynor 39
Kinsey Scheffler scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and nabbed three steals in leading the Vikings to their first win over Treynor since 2002.
Scheffler hit one of AHSTW’s seven 3-pointers, as they opened a commanding 31-7 halftime advantage.
“We’re excited with the way we played in the first half,” Coach Steve Sauvain said. “We played probably the best half we played all year in the first half.”
While the first half was outstanding, the Lady Vikes struggled throughout much of the final 16 minutes. Treynor (3-6, 3-4) never truly threatened AHSTW’s advantage, but they did outscore their counterparts 32-17 in the second half.
“This group is focused,” Sauvain added. “They want to be good and get to Des Moines. They were not happy (with the second half). They expected me to not be very happy when I came in the locker room. They know they did not play well enough in the second half.”
While the second half was not up to their standards, AHSTW was more than happy to celebrate their first win over the Treynor program since 2002.
“They’re excited,” Sauvain said. “We look for a signature win any time, and I don’t care what they have coming back. They’re as well-coached as any team in the WIC.”
Kailey Jones added nine points and seven rebounds for AHSTW while Claire Harris had eight points, Claire Denning chipped in seven points, six rebounds and four assists and Julia Kock finished with six points.
Treynor’s Mandy Stogdill scored a team-high 10 points while Brooklynn Currin had eight points.
AHSTW improved to 9-1 overall and maintained a WIC tie in the loss column with IKM-Manning and Audubon in nabbing their seventh conference win in eight tries.
BOYS: Treynor 73 AHSTW 50
While the AHSTW girls put together a strong first half in leading them to victory, the Treynor boys did the same.
The Cardinals (8-1, 7-0) made an impressive statement to the rest of the Western Iowa Conference, jumping out to a 43-17 half-time lead on their way to handing AHSTW (8-1, 6-1) their first loss of the season.
“Yesterday was our best practice of the year,” Coach Scott Rucker said. “It was super physical and super aggressive, and I just felt we played like that today.”
Jack Stogdill and Jack Tiarks led a balanced attack with 16 points apiece while Jon Schwarte added 11 points and Sid Schaaf finished with 10.
Stogdill had struggled to find his outside shooting stroke during the first half of the season, but he was on point Tuesday evening with a trio of 3-point makes.
“That was nice,” Stogdill said. “(My percentage) has been low for a while. I’ve been staying after the last couple days, and I finally hit some shots.”
While Treynor found their shooting stroke, the defense maintained its early-season energy. They managed 14 steals, blocked three shots and forced 21 AHSTW turnovers.
Much of the defensive intensity leaned towards AHSTW’s sophomore star Raydden Grobe, who came into the game averaging 20 points per game. However, Grobe was held scoreless for the first 15+ minutes.
“I thought Sid Schaaf and Tim Zimmerman were the two guys that we really challenged to defend him,” Rucker said. “We thought we would run multiple guys at him. He’s so good and aggressive, and we felt we had to limit his touches to have a chance.”
Grobe finished with 11 points — 9 in the second half — while Clayton Akers added 10 points of his own. Joey Cunningham pitched in eight points for the Vikings.
