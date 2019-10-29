(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls cross country team is headed to state for the second time in the three years.
"The girls qualified as a team two years ago," AHSTW Coach Jenny Hamilton told KMA Sports, "They had that goal in mind last year and we fell short, so in the summer training they were definitely talking about wanting to get back. It's been on their radar since before the season began."
The Vikings return to Fort Dodge came on the heels of a championship performance at the Class 1A Mount Ayr State Qualifying Meet---where they edged Van Meter by just one point.
"We had seen several of those teams earlier in the season," Hamilton said, "So, we were able to break down our goals and get pretty specific and what we needed to see. The girls went into that meet with a really good mindset. They knew it would be a battle and they would have to earn every bit of it."
Chloe Falkena, Ryann Portch and Julia Kock led the Vikings in Mount Ayr with respective finishes of seventh, ninth and 10th.
"We've got a solid group of experienced runners up front," Hamilton said, "For Chloe (Falkena) and Julia (Koch) this will be their third straight trip, so they've got a lot of experiences and both stepped up in big ways as leaders.
Other runners for AHSTW this weekend will include: Jordan Blotzer, Jade Draman, Holly Hoepner and Grace Luna.
Hamilton tells KMA Sports her team is ready for the challenge ahead this week.
"We had probably our last hard work out of the year last night. We're not going to get any better shape. We want to be running fast and fresh going into Saturday. Both mentally and physically," Hamilton said.
The goal for AHSTW--who is currently ranked 8th by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches-- is simple this weekend.
"I'd say we always want to finish ahead of what we're coming in as." Hamilton said.
Joining AHSTW in 1A girls action will be the Logan-Magnolia and Nodaway Valley teams. Individuals competing also include: Gabrielle Valencia (East Union), Grace Slater (Audubon), Hannah Thygesen (Audubon), J'Lyn Knutson (Melcher-Dallas), Carly McKeever (St. Albert), Peyton Pogge (Tri-Center) and Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars).
Trevor Maeder will be in Fort Dodge Saturday providing updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The full interview with Coach Hamilton can be heard below.