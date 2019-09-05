(Avoca) -- The opening game of GG Harris’ tenure as head football coach at AHSTW did not go according to plan.
The Vikings dropped a 55-6 Week 1 game to KMAland No. 2 ranked Underwood. However, Coach Harris and his team know it’s going to be a process with the number of graduation departures from the 2018 state runner-up.
“We ran into a buzz-saw,” Coach Harris told KMA Sports. “We got a taste right away of what a good team looks like and where we want to be. It put us in a spot where we need to be, and we need to figure out where to go from here.”
Harris, who has seen plenty of success as the head boys’ basketball, head boy’s track and head softball coach at the school, knows what it takes to build a winner.
“It was a great learning experience for a lot of our younger guys,” Harris said. “We had about 20 guys take first-time varsity snaps that weren’t mop-up duties or special teams. And the other guys that did have experience, it was their first leadership snaps where they weren’t leaning on others.”
Coach Harris adds it was a learning experience for his team. On how to respond to adversity, on how to pick themselves up when they’re down and now how to bounce back when they travel to Shenandoah on Friday evening.
“We came back this week, and they’ve been super focused and dialed in,” Harris said. “We’re back to having fun, working hard and doing what we do. (Monday) was the kind of the day we said it was all right and we’re in control of what happens now.”
Even in a losing effort, AHSTW learned there are plenty on the roster that are going to continue to fight, whether that’s when the going is good or when it’s bad. Coach Harris specifically pointed to seniors Gavyn Fischer and Seth Kiesel as two that impressed him.
“Those are two kids that probably play 99 percent of our snaps,” Harris said. “They’re such a catalyst as far as their effort. They fight every down on both sides of the ball, and they’re in positions where they’re getting hit every single play.”
With a chance to bounce back, Coach Harris and the Vikings will meet another team looking to do the same. Shenandoah lost a 34-6 decision to Clarinda in Week 1’s Page County Super Bowl.
“They’re much improved,” Harris said. “They do a lot of different schemes from what we’ve seen in the past. We’re going to have to be on our A game as a coaching staff and be prepared. We have to have our plan figured out so our guys don’t have to think too much. We’re going to be in for a dog fight again, I think, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Jan Harris will have reports from Shenandoah on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show on Friday night. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Harris below.