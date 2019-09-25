(Avoca) -- The AHSTW football team has continually shown week to week improvement in 2019. This past Friday night, they also showed a little mettle.
The Vikings (2-2) took a thrilling 33-29 win over Martesndale-St. Marys behind a late touchdown run from sophomore Denver Pauley.
“Last week was a huge step forward for us,” Coach G.G. Harris told KMA Sports. “It was a dog fight. It really pushed us to the limit. It came down to it that we had to make plays when it mattered the most. These kids had never been put in that position before as a team. For us to be in that situation and come away with a victory is huge.”
The win was particularly important for the Vikings in that it was a stark contrast to a week earlier when they lost a tough battle with Westwood.
“We were in that ballgame into the end, and we didn’t make those plays down the stretch,” Harris noted. “That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking to get better, but we’re also looking to get better and find ways to win. Over the course of these non-district games, it gave us a real good look and a real good test to what we’re going into for district play.”
The Vikings will open Class A District 9 play with a trip to Riverside (0-4). The Bulldogs have struggled through losses to Tri-Center, Westwood, Missouri Valley and Shenandoah to open the season.
However, Coach Harris is not about to start looking at records and projecting his team in any way, shape or form.
“I think they had a pretty tough non-district (schedule),” he said. “I think they’re going to be ready. They’re well-coached, and they also look very similar to us at times, offensively. It’ll be another good challenge and opportunity.”
The Vikings hope they can continue to attack opposing defenses on the ground. Against Martensdale-St. Marys, Pauley and senior Jackson Woltmann both went over 100 yards rushing and combined to score four touchdowns.
“We want to run behind our veteran line,” Harris said. “We’ve got some guys that haven’t taken a lot of snaps (at running back). They’re sharing the load now, and they’re learning to run downhill. That’s a night and day difference from the first few games of the season.”
Riverside has had their defensive struggles, allowing 44 points per game this season. While that’s been the case, they have found some success on offense, including scoring 42 points against Missouri Valley and racking up over 500 yards of offense against Tri-Center.
The Bulldogs can hit you with a bit of everything, as Austin Kremkoski has thrown for 937 yards, including a team-high 309 yards to Brogan Allensworth. Running back Mason Bivens has added 249 yards on the ground.
Coach Harris, meanwhile, believes special teams will be an important factor in Friday night’s matchup.
“That’s going to be a kicker,” Harris said. “Penalties, special teams and turnovers are going to be a big thing. If we can stop shooting ourselves in the foot and put ourselves in a better position, I really like our opportunities between plays.”
Jan Harris has reports from Oakland on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach G.G. Harris below.