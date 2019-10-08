(Avoca) -- For the early part of a week six loss to Earlham, the AHSTW football team looked pretty good.
That's according to Head Coach G.G. Harris, who saw his team score first and move the ball well early against Class A No. 8 Earlham. Harris says things slipped away a little bit from his team later in the game, as the Vikings fell 47-10.
"We came out swinging and we were playing real tough," said Harris. "Our offense was really moving the ball and I thought we were executing really well and running the ball well. I was very pleased offensively. Our defense really struggled. Their offensive is very physical up front. We were playing right with them, but they got a couple of onside kicks and that really swung the momentum for them. Since our offense was executing, that was one way for them to keep the ball out of our hands."
AHSTW (3-3, 1-1) had won two-straight prior to the Earlham loss by a combined seven points. After a state runner-up finish last year, Harris says the Vikings are showing improvement each week.
"I think for these seniors and other returners, they'd like to see a larger improvement quicker, but you can't cheat the process and you can't cheat time," said Harris. "We just have to keep focusing on what we are getting better at. We're due for a breakout game. We really haven't put a full four quarters together yet. We keep preaching it every week. We are getting in better shape, and we play a ton of guys both ways. If we can keep the focus on us and the things that we are doing well, we are just waiting for that breakout game."
The Vikings enter the final third of the season this week with a road trip to Nodaway Valley (3-4, 0-2). The Wolverines are led by sophomore quarterback Nathan Russell, who has thrown for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"They run a ton of formations, which for any defense you have to make sure you are aligned for that, so that's a lot of install for us this week," said Harris. "They like to stretch the field vertically and horizontally, so we're going to have to cover a lot of the field. They have a couple backs and a QB that get downhill quickly and some big receivers in space. We know we're going to have our hands full. They've been through three coaches in three years, so we know they are going through some install stuff too. They are playing well and putting up some numbers. We're ready for the test and know we have got to get ourselves prepared for them."
For AHSTW, Harris says his team will need to stay ahead of the chains and stay on the field on offense.
"That was something that was huge for us last week," said Harris. "Early on in the first quarter, we had been in situations before where we hadn't been able to stay on the field. We are getting better at picking up those second and third down conversions and giving ourselves a better shot to sustain drives. If we can do that, that's going to build a lot of confidence in our line, our running backs and our quarterback Blake Holst. We also need to pound the rock. We're going to run the ball and a lot of our passing is based off of play action, so we've got to be able to run the ball consistently to sustain drives."
Jan Harris will be in Greenfield providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show on KMA.
Hear Coach Harris' full interview below.