(Avoca) -- AHSTW’s Kailey Jones had a trio of double-doubles in helping the Lady Vikes to a 3-0 record last week. Those performances helped her to the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
“We came out that week just really ready to play the game again,” Jones said. “We had taken a few days off and couldn’t be in the gym due to weather. We were just really ready to play and came out with a lot of energy.”
Jones averaged 24.3 points and 16.0 rebounds per game, including a monster 29-point, 21-rebound gem against Riverside on Tuesday. She also had 29 points and 17 grabs in a win over Tri-Center on Monday before 15 and 10 against Underwood on Thursday.
“I focus a lot on my rebounding,” Jones said. “I tell myself that the more rebounds I get the points will come. I just really want to help my team defensively, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
More than anything, AHSTW is having another fine season with Jones leading the team in points (17.8 per game), rebounds (12.6 per game) and blocks (7 total). Along with the help of a strong supporting cast, it has AHSTW at 12-1 and ranked No. 11 in the latest Class 2A IGHSAU rankings.
“We’ve always had some goals on what we want to do, and it’s starting to become more of a reality,” Jones said. “But we still have some things we need to focus on and take each game one at a time.”
Jones and AHSTW have a tough week of road battles with trips to IKM-Manning and Audubon tonight and Friday, respectively.
“These are really big for us,” Jones said. “They’re going to determine a lot for us right now, and we’re really looking forward to getting a chance to play them both. They’re going to test us, and that’s what we need right now.”
