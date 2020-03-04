(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Kailey Jones has been named the Western Iowa Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Jones is joined by Alexa Ahrenholtz of IKM-Manning, Aleah Hermansen of Audubon and Kylie Morrison of Logan-Magnolia as unanimous first team choices. Others on the first team include AHSTW’s Kinsey Scheffler, Logan-Magnolia’s Violet Lapke and Claire Denning of AHSTW.
Second team members include Jaci Christensen and Leah Subbert of Audubon, Claire Harris of AHSTW, Morghan Herman from Missouri Valley, Emilie Thompson of Lo-Ma and Treynor’s Mandy Stogdill and Clara Teigland.
Others that received mention:
Ashlynn Amdor, Riverside
Madison Ausdemore, Tri-Center
Tori Castle, Treynor
Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood
Emily Kerkhoff, IKM-Manning
Kendra Kuck, Underwood
Bre Muhlbauer, IKM-Manning
Presley Pogge, Tri-Center