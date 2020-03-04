Western Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Kailey Jones has been named the Western Iowa Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Jones is joined by Alexa Ahrenholtz of IKM-Manning, Aleah Hermansen of Audubon and Kylie Morrison of Logan-Magnolia as unanimous first team choices. Others on the first team include AHSTW’s Kinsey Scheffler, Logan-Magnolia’s Violet Lapke and Claire Denning of AHSTW.

Second team members include Jaci Christensen and Leah Subbert of Audubon, Claire Harris of AHSTW, Morghan Herman from Missouri Valley, Emilie Thompson of Lo-Ma and Treynor’s Mandy Stogdill and Clara Teigland.

Others that received mention:

Ashlynn Amdor, Riverside

Madison Ausdemore, Tri-Center

Tori Castle, Treynor

Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood

Emily Kerkhoff, IKM-Manning

Kendra Kuck, Underwood

Bre Muhlbauer, IKM-Manning

Presley Pogge, Tri-Center