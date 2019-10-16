(Avoca) -- Paige Osweiler’s senior season is playing out about the way she hoped it would.
The standout libero has set multiple records, reached a career milestone and led the Vikings to another successful season.
Osweiler is the school’s all-time, single-season and single-match leader in digs. However, she says reaching 1,000 career digs is a feat that stands out about the rest.
“It just meant a lot to me,” Osweiler said. “The other three are super important, and I couldn’t thank my team and coaches enough to help me get there.”
Osweiler says she spends a lot of time playing volleyball in the offseason for the Southwest Iowa Third Degree Volleyball Club, and it has helped her improve throughout the course of her career.
“(Playing libero), you want to think, but at the same time you have to go get the ball,” she said of her mindset playing the position. “We went to the Northwest camp a couple years ago, and their mindset was to just never let the ball drop. Every ball is yours, and you just need to go. I’ve been pushing myself (to do that).”
Osweiler’s 5.00 digs per set leads the conference and ranks eighth in Class 2A. Her success has led to team success. The Vikings were just 4-26 in her freshman season, but they’re 57-37 over the past three years, including 17-12 this season.
“Coach (G.G.) Harris really motivates us to get in the weight room over the summer,” Osweiler said. “That’s how we’ve been able to build up the team. Each person wants improvement to happen, and that really helps us grow as a team.”
AHSTW will be back in action on Thursday night in Oakland, as the remaining Western Iowa Conference teams will play a consolation round robin. The Vikings meet Riverside, Audubon and IKM-Manning.
Listen to the complete interview with Osweiler linked below.