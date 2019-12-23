(Avoca) -- AHSTW star cross country and track athlete Ryann Portch will continue her running career at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
“(The process) started the junior year after state track,” Portch told KMA Sports on today’s KMAland Catch Up. “They reached out to me, and I decided to explore a community college.”
At the time, Portch said she wasn’t sure a community college was going to be the route for her. However, things changed when she visited the Waterloo campus.
“I loved it,” she said. “The first time I stepped on campus, I knew it was where I wanted to go.”
Portch, who placed eighth at the state cross country meet this fall and has won four state track medals, says there was plenty at Hawkeye that lined up with her needs.
“I’m majoring in nursing, so I met with the dean of nursing,” Portch said. “It was just a family atmosphere there, and I’m going to get one on one time with the professors. I’ll know everyone in my class. That’s really important to me.
“On the team, there was a dinner, and they always involved me in everything they were doing. They were so kind, and they were my kind of people.”
