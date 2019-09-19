(Avoca) -- AHSTW standout Sam Porter made the call earlier this week, choosing to play baseball at Simpson.
“They saw me at a junior showcase about two months ago,” Porter told KMA Sports. “I took a visit, and I liked it right from the start.”
Porter, who hit a team-high .457 this past season for the Vikings, did receive other interest, but Simpson was the one that kept on him and showed the most love.
“Communication with the coaches was a big thing,” Porter said. “They would talk to me a lot, and they wanted me to come back (for another visit).”
After his second visit to the Indianola school, Porter talked his college decision over with his parents before deciding on the Storm.
“They have a nice facility there,” Porter added. “The baseball program is heading into a great direction.”
Porter is being recruited to play first base at the next level. The senior had a .545 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage with nine doubles, four triples and a team-best 22 RBI. He also struck out just nine times against 14 walks and stole 10 bags on 10 tries.
“Coach (Nathan Rolling) really talked to me about staying in high school,” Porter said. “He’s the son of a former high school coach, and he told me to just worry about the high school season. I’m going to focus on my senior season, and he’s going to send me some workouts for the summer (to get ready for the next level).”
Simpson went 13-23 this past season under Rolling. Former Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys star Ethan Westphal is currently an assistant coach on the staff.
Listen to the complete interview with Porter below.