(Avoca) -- Joel Sampson’s college plans have changed over the last half year. The AHSTW backstop thought he would pursue wrestling at the next level. That is until Southwestern Community College in Creston caught his eye.
“My family and I took a visit (to SWCC),” Sampson said. “It just felt like home. It’s where my dad played baseball, and it’s a great honor to be able to play at the next level.”
Sampson had a solid junior summer, hitting .314 with a .400 on-base percentage and a .444 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, he maintained solid defense behind the plate for the Vikings.
“I really like the fact that it’s a seven-day grind,” Sampson said. “You live with baseball players, you’re scrimmaging every other day and everything about it felt right. I think it was a really easy decision.”
Sampson is also a standout state-ranked wrestler for the AHSTW wrestling team. In fact, it was wrestling that he thought would be his future.
“Less than six months ago, I was really convinced I would be wrestling at the next level,” he said. “I talked to a handful of schools for wrestling, and that seemed like it was going to be the best opportunity for me.”
Sampson says he went into a slump during his junior year of baseball, which slowed down the recruiting process on the diamond. However, SWCC head coach Jordan Camp gave him an opportunity.
“I wasn’t really sure until we got down for the visit,” he said. “The recruiting process was scarce after my junior season, but the fact that SWCC is taking a chance on me just feels right. I’m excited to go play there.”
