(Avoca) -- AHSTW senior Kinsey Scheffler has set herself apart from the rest of the Vikings that came before her.
The multi-sport standout now owns the school’s single-match, single-season and career record for kills. This week, she is the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
“It feels really good (to break the records),” Scheffler told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up. “I owe it all to my setters and my libero. It’s not just me who’s doing it. I just really enjoy playing with (my team).”
Last week, Scheffler broke her own single-match record for kills – twice. The outstanding outside had 21 kills in a four-set loss to Underwood before slamming in 24 more in a five-set win over IKM-Manning.
“We played into four and five sets so obviously that helped (the kills number),” Scheffler noted. “We’re playing well together, and whenever we play well together things are going to go right.”
The Vikings have won 10 of their last 14 matches after a 6-7 start, as they head into their final regular season match of the season tonight at home against Audubon. It will also serve as the last regular season home volleyball match in Scheffler’s brilliant career.
“It’s going to be pretty sad,” Scheffler said, “but it’s going to have to happen at some point. We’ll just go out there and play.”
Scheffler is also an outstanding basketball player and a standout on the track. When it comes to the next level, she says she was mostly considering the University of Nebraska-Omaha for track, but her latest spike – all pun intended – in volleyball has opened her eyes to some other possibilities.
“I’ve been talking to some coaches about volleyball, so we’ll see how that goes,” she said. “I have no idea (what I’m going to do).”
Listen to the complete interview with AHSTW’s Scheffler below.