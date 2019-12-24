(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Treynor, Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln are ranked in the latest edition of the Associated Press high school boys' basketball rankings. The complete list of rankings can be viewed below. Area teams are in bold.
CLASS 1A
1. Remsen-St. Mary's (6-0)
2. Montezuma (6-0)
3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (7-1)
4. Easton Valley (7-0)
5. West Fork (7-0)
6. WACO (8-0)
7. AHSTW (8-0)
8. Janesville (6-0)
9. Lake Mills (5-1)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0)
Area Teams Receiving Votes: CAM; Martensdale-St. Marys; Mount Ayr; East Mills
CLASS 2A
1. Dyersville, Beckman (7-0)
2. Treynor (7-0)
3. North Linn (6-0)
4. West Sioux (8-0)
Camanche (5-0)
6. Iowa City, Regina (5-1)
7. Osage (7-0)
8. Boyden-Hull (5-1)
9. Dike-New Hartford (6-0)
10. Van Meter (5-0)
Area Teams Receiving Votes: Tri-Center
CLASS 3A
1. Davenport, Assumption (6-0)
2. Carroll (5-0)
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0)
4. Mount Vernon (6-0)
5. Winterset (5-1)
6. Harlan (6-0)
7. Algona (6-0)
8. Norwalk (4-2)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-2)
10. Pella (4-2)
Area Teams Receiving Votes: Glenwood
CLASS 4A
1. Waukee (5-0)
2. Ankeny Centennial (6-0)
3. Dubuque Hempstead (6-0)
4. Sioux City East (7-0)
5. Waterloo West (5-1)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-0)
7. Cedar Falls (5-1)
8. Iowa City West (4-1)
9. Dowling Catholic (5-1)
10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (7-0)