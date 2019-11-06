(KMAland) -- Three seniors, three juniors and two sophomores make up the First Team All-Western Iowa Conference volleyball selections.
AHSTW, Tri-Center and Underwood both placed two on the first team while Logan-Magnolia and Treynor have one each. Check out the honorees below.
FIRST TEAM
Emma Flathers, SO, Treynor
Kylie Morrison, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Paige Osweiler, SR, AHSTW
Presley Pogge, JR, Tri-Center
Miranda Ring, SO, Tri-Center
Zoe Rus, JR, Underwood
Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW
Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood
SECOND TEAM
Jadyn Achenbach, SR, Riverside
Gracie Bluml, SR, Riverside
Lexie Branning, SR, IKM-Manning
Tatum Carlson, SO, Tri-Center
Peyton Cook, JR, Underwood
Jaice Johnsen, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Maddie Lewis, SO, Treynor
Natalie Simpson, SO, Treynor