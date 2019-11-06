Western Iowa Conference Logo
(KMAland) -- Three seniors, three juniors and two sophomores make up the First Team All-Western Iowa Conference volleyball selections.

AHSTW, Tri-Center and Underwood both placed two on the first team while Logan-Magnolia and Treynor have one each. Check out the honorees below.

FIRST TEAM

Emma Flathers, SO, Treynor

Kylie Morrison, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Paige Osweiler, SR, AHSTW

Presley Pogge, JR, Tri-Center

Miranda Ring, SO, Tri-Center

Zoe Rus, JR, Underwood

Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW

Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood

SECOND TEAM

Jadyn Achenbach, SR, Riverside

Gracie Bluml, SR, Riverside

Lexie Branning, SR, IKM-Manning

Tatum Carlson, SO, Tri-Center

Peyton Cook, JR, Underwood

Jaice Johnsen, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Maddie Lewis, SO, Treynor

Natalie Simpson, SO, Treynor