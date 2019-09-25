(Avoca) -- The AHSTW volleyball continues Western Iowa Conference play Thursday night when they travel to Tri-Center.
The Lady Vikes (11-7) were locked in this past weekend when they went a perfect 5-0 with just two set losses to win the West Harrison Tournament. They were winners over Woodbine, Whiting, West Harrison, Missouri Valley, and Thomas Jefferson.
"You know we had a couple disappointing losses Tuesday and Thursday of last week," AHSTW head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt told KMA Sports Wednesday. "We talked a lot on Friday about our goals this past weekend and that was to go in and win the tournament. I think we finally have a lineup that we can stick with. We've been messing with that and so we got it down Saturday. We played really well, we played as a team, and it was just overall a very good day for us."
Kinsey Scheffler and Paige Osweiler were both named to the All-Tournament Team and made history in becoming the school's all-time leaders in kills and digs, respectively. Scheffler now leads the team with 178 kills, an efficiency of .224 and 3.79 kills per set.
"She works really hard," Coach Muxfeldt said about Scheffler. "She has been in the weight room all four years and has been a starter for us. Every year it's just amazing to me that you think at some point she won't improve, but she keeps going out there and works so hard. She works with the setters and has some great defense behind her that has helped get her there. Her work ethic is tremendous."
Up next is Thursday night's conference match with Tri-Center, a team that went 2-4 at the Red Oak Tournament last weekend and is 12-11 overall. Coach Muxfeldt is expecting a difficult road challenge.
"Everyone thought that maybe they wouldn't be as strong this year because they lost such a big senior class last year, but I think they are a very good team," Muxfeldt said. "They beat Underwood in five. Underwood was looking at being at the top of the conference this year. I think they are very scrappy and young. They don't have a lot of experience, but their scrappiness makes up for it. It will be a tough game for us, and it's always a tough place to play."
Coach Muxfeldt's full interview on KMA's Wednesday Sports Feature can be found below.