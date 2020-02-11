(Avoca) -- A busy week for AHSTW wrestling begins tonight when they look to clinch their first trip to state duals in school history at a Class 1A Regional Dual in their own gym.
"We've been knocking on the door of state duals, but just haven't been able to get through," Coach Evan McCarthy tells KMA Sports. "It's a great opportunity to maybe be able to get to that state dual level."
The Vikings earned their sixth consecutive trip to regional duals courtesy of a second-place finish at their sectional tournament in Riverside Saturday, where they scored 192 points and qualified eight wrestlers for districts: Hayden Fischer (120), Joel Sampson (132), Jaedan Rasmussen (152), Denver Pauley (160), Seth Kiesel (170), Gavyn Fischer (195), Leland Barr (220) and Brady Canada (285) all punched their tickets to districts with championship or runner-up performances.
"Sectionals was pretty good for us," McCarthy said. "Our guys competed pretty hard throughout the lineup. I was real proud of them. The guys we expected to get through did what needed to get done."
While the Vikings trip to regional duals was determined by their strong individual tournament showing, they had a strong dual season, finishing 17-8 on the dual season and second at the Western Iowa Conference duals.
"I'd say for the most part, it's been a pretty good dual season for us," McCarthy said. "Overall, we were pretty happy with our dual performances."
The Vikings will dual Woodbury Central in the first round of regional duals.
"Woodbury Central is going to be very, very tough," McCarthy said. "They've got several guys in their lineup that our going to be tough. If you look at it on paper, It's probably a very tight matchup."
If they win, they will face either Underwood or Mount Ayr with a trip to state duals on the line.
While the stakes of this week are larger, McCarthy feels that his team will attack Tuesday's dual and Saturday's district meet at Underwood the same way they would any other tournament.
"We're going to do everything we can to get our kids ready to compete at 12 weight classes against Woodbury Central," McCarthy said. "As soon as regional duals is over, then we will focus on our eight individual duals wrestling at districts."
The complete interview with Coach McCarthy can be viewed below.