(Avoca) -- If last week was any indication, the AHSTW Vikings are going to have a stellar wrestling season.
The Vikings split duals with Woodbine and Logan-Magnolia before cruising to a team title at the Coach Riley Invitational in Greenfield Saturday.
"The guys competed very hard and did a great job. It was a great start to our year," AHSTW Coach Evan McCarthy tells KMA Sports.
The Vikings scored 193.5 points Saturday, 79 better than runner-up Bedford-Lenox. Joel Sampson (132), Jaedan Rasmussen (152), Denver Pauley (160) and Gavyn Fischer (195) earned titles while Seth Kiesel and Leland Barr took home runner-up honors at 170 and 220 pounds respectively.
AHSTW's performance moved the Vikings into the number four spot in the KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings. Fischer's dominant performance also moved the senior grappler into the KMAland Heavier-Weights rankings. According to McCarthy, last year's finish has left a sour taste in Fischer's mouth after he failed to qualify for state.
"This year, so far we've seen he's not really happy with how it ended and he's extremely motivated," McCarthy said.
Fischer's early-season success has also been noticed with some love in the state rankings with a seventh-place ranking by the Predicament and ninth by IAWrestle. Kiesel, Hadyn Fischer, and Brady Canada are also ranked by at least one publication.
Despite their successful week, McCarthy feels their most telling test is the one that's next---tonight's quad in Red Oak with Atlantic-CAM, Creston/OM and Red Oak.
"I think this quad down in Red Oak is going to tell us a lot about how we're going to be as a dual team," McCarthy said, "We are competing against three teams that are full of guys that are going to scrap for six minutes. Typically, if you want to be a good dual team, you've got to put out 14 guys that are willing to tow the line and fight," McCarthy said.
Tonight's quad between Red Oak, AHSTW, Atlantic-CAM, and Creston/OM can be heard on the KMAX-Stream with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore at around 5:30. The Vikings will continue their season on Saturday when they compete in the Riverside Invitational, which can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach McCarthy can be heard below.