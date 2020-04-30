(Avoca) -- AHSTW senior Gavyn Fischer will continue his wrestling career just down the road from where he honed his craft on his way to capturing a state medal in high school.
Fischer, who took seventh in Class 1A 195 pounds, recently committed to continue his career at Iowa Western Community College.
"It's really exciting," Fischer said. "I'm excited to excel in the sport I love. I've been working at it for a long time."
Wrestling collegiately is something Fischer has hoped to do for quite some time.
"I've been thinking about since freshman year," Fischer said. "I'm just glad I got the opportunity to."
Fischer's opportunity with Iowa Western came about earlier this season after a meeting with their coach, Josh Watts.
"Coach Watts contacted me the first week of the season," Fischer said. "Kind of recruiting me. At the end of the season, he talked to me some more."
The Reivers are coming off a strong 2019-20 season, where they took second in the NJCAA National Duals and third at the NJCAA Tournament.
"Their facilities are top-notch," Fischer said. "Their coaching staff is excellent, too."
Iowa Western is located 35 miles from where Fischer wrestled in high school, which also appealed to him.
"It's not too far from home, but a good distance," Fischer said.
Fischer is hopeful that his opportunities at Iowa Western will give him the chance to continue his career when his time in Council Bluffs is over.
"If I went to another school after my two years there, that would be great," Fischer said.
Fischer knows he'll need to continue to improve if he wants to continue his wrestling career, particularly wrestling in the neutral position.
"I need to work on my foot speed," Fischer said.
When he gets to campus, Fischer's first goal is to crack the varsity lineup, but he's not stopping there.
"My first goal is to get on the varsity squad," Fischer said. "Once I do that, to be a national qualifier would be really cool."
Fischer will be joined at Iowa Western by former high school teammate Gabe Pauley, Tri-Center's Connor Atkisson, Missouri Valley's Arron Olson, Lewis central's Caleb Kingery, Trevor Stephens and Quaid Werklund.
The complete interview with Fischer can be heard below.