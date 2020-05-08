(Avoca) -- AHSTW senior Joey Goins debated between playing baseball or football in college. Ultimately, he chose football and Simpson College.
"My entire life, I've wanted to do this," Goins said. "It really is a dream come true."
While Goins chose football, he admits he considered playing baseball for some time, but the opportunities were with football.
"I really was considering baseball," Goins said. "I love baseball, and I love football. They gave the chance to play football, and I took it. I would have played baseball in college if I had the opportunity to."
Goins' opportunity at Simpson came about courtesy of his high school coach -- G.G. Harris -- who played for Simpson.
"He got me in touch with Coach (George) Love," Goins said. "After talking a lot with him, my teammates, my parents and family, we decided it was going to be a good fit."
Goins was also drawn to Simpson by what he feels is a strong culture on the football team.
"Great football culture," Goins said. "It's got a lot of potential."
The Storm went 5-5 in 2019 under the guidance of Coach Matt Jeter.
"They're looking for great players," Goins said. "They want to be the best they can. Coach Jeter's doing a great job. He's getting all the right pieces for the puzzle and hoping for a great season."
Goins was AHSTW's leading receiver last season and played primarily at wide receiver and tight end. Goins feels Simpson's offensive philosophy is similar to AHSTW's, making it a perfect marriage.
"They run a very similar offense to ours here in Avoca," Goins said. "I'm looking for wherever I can fit in, but I'd prefer the wideout position."
When he gets to Simpson, Goins hopes to continue to improve while giving it his all on the field.
"Give Simpson everything I got," Goins said. "Just give them a shot at being top in the country for D3."
Goins, who plans to major in psychology, will be joined in Indianola by fellow KMAland athletes James Switzer (Fremont-Mills), Jayden Goodwin (Exira-EHK), Kyle Derner (Kuemper Catholic), Lanny Herzog (Abraham Lincoln), Zach Murphy (Mount Ayr), Noah Bruckner (Atlantic), Alex Hommer (Southeast Warren) and Sam Donaldson (Lenox).
The complete interview with Goins can be heard below.