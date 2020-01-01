(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls enter 2020 with a 6-2 record and will ring in the new year with a tough non-conference showdown with Harlan Friday night on KMA 960.
"We had a pretty good 2019," Coach Chad Schaa tells KMA Sports.
The Lynx have tallied wins over Shenandoah, Sioux City North, LeMars, TJ, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Sioux City West. AL's two defeats have come at the hands of 4A No. 4 Glenwood and 5A No. 6 Waukee.
"In the Glenwood game, we were leading in the fourth quarter," Schaa tells KMA Sports, "We just made some decisions where we should have the ball longer and waited for better shots, so we learned to be more patient. Against Waukee, the speed of the game that Central Iowa plays in Class 5A. We have to move faster and take care of the ball better."
Jillian Shanks and Lucy Turner have paced the Lynx in their early-season success with 14 and 13 points per game respectively. Kayla Schleifman is averaging 8.6 and Julia Wagoner is also adding 7.4 per contest for Coach Schaa's team.
"We feel like we could have any player on any given night be our top scorer." Schaa said. "I think it makes for any team to guard us, you take away one person and we have another person that can step up and lead us and our team is so unselfish. That makes it a lot easier, too."
While the Lynx are satisfied with their first half of the season but they aren't getting complacent and have been working on many things over break. Including conditioning.
"We don't want to let up where we left off. We've been working on our conditioning and doing the little things," Schaa said.
The Lynx will resume action Friday when they face Harlan. The Cyclones started the season 4-0 but have lost four in a row with defeats to state-ranked Red Oak, and Glenwood as well as Panorama, and Denison-Schleswig.
Coach Schaa and his team anticipate the Cyclones will be hungry to return to the win column.
"We were able to watch them play against Glenwood," Schaa said, "Very impressed with their athleticism. They have some nice size, they really get up and down the court. We look at Harlan as a very good team. It will be a challenge."
KMA Sports will be in Harlan Friday night for Friday nights' doubleheader between AL and Harlan. Trevor Maeder will have the call on KMA 960 beginning at 6 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Schaa can be heard below.