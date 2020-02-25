(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls are on the brink of their first state tournament appearance since 2003.
"This has been a dream of ours since these girls were little and since I took over the program," Coach Chad Schaa told KMA Sports.
The Lynx moved one step closer to accomplishing their dream with a 67-53 victory over Ankeny last Saturday in a regional semifinal
"I really liked the way we played with a lot of grit that night," Schaa said. "We just really stepped up our game, especially in the second half."
The defense, as it has been all season, was key for AL in the victory, holding Ankeny to just two points in the third quarter.
"Our defense really clamped down," Schaa said, "We only let Ankeny score two points in the third quarter. From a team that previously put up over 70 and 14 three-pointers in their last game. It was just a great effort from our ladies."
AL's victory came despite being without their second-leading scorer.....Jillian Shanks, who was sidelined due to illness. However, Lucy Turner and Julia Wagoner filled the void by combining for 36 points. Turner scored 19 while Wagoner had 17.
"She had to run the point for us that night," Schaa said of Wagoner. "She just did an outstanding job. She's an outstanding defensive player, but she really has ramped up her offense this year for us."
Alexis Pomernackas, Baylie Girres and Kayla Schleifman were also key in the Lynx victory, tallying 10, 10 and nine points respectively.
AL's victory over Ankeny pushed their record to 16-6 on the season. They've been tested with battles against Missouri River Conference foes Bishop Heelan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East as well as non-conference contests against Glenwood, Waukee, Bellevue West (NE), St. Albert and Lewis Central.
Despite their rigorous schedule, AL's defense has been salty. The Lynx have allowed just 964 points (43 per game) this season, which is the eighth-fewest in Class 5A.
"The girls are in honing what they need to do defensively," Schaa said. "They get after it. They do such a nice job with that."
The offenses has been progressing, too, as shown in their 67-point output against Ankeny.
"For us to put up 67 points against Ankeny is hopefully good sign leading into the Johnston game."
It's a game where the Lynx could capture their first state tournament appearance in 17 years if they are to emerge victorious.
"It would just be an amazing accomplishment," Schaa said. "All these games, I keep telling these girls, are just practices. Just leading up for this one moment we get to play."
It won't be easy, though. The Dragons enter Tuesday night at 20-2 and ranked fourth in Class 5A They are led Northern Iowa commit Maya McDermott and Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit Kendall Nead, who lead the Dragons with 18 points per game.
"They get after it, they play really good defense and they're just scoring left and right," Schaa said. "It's going to be a challenge for our girls, but we're ready for it. We just need that one opportunity and we're hoping for that."
The complete interview with Coach Schaa can be heard below.