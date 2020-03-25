(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls should be on the soccer pitch right now, but they will have to wait until at least April 13th.
The four-week suspension of high school activities imposed by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union coincides with what was supposed to be the start of soccer practices for an AL team that has lofty goals when the season begins.
"It's been tough knowing we're supposed to be out there today," Coach Robbie Miller said. "I'm excited to get the group together whenever we can. Hopefully, we can do our part to socially isolate and get this thing to pass through quickly."
Games can be played as early as April 13th, however, Miller says his team won't jump right into game action.
"Our AD just told us that we're going to have practice the first week," Miller said. "No games the first week, after that we'll get going. We're not too concerned, but we could have used that time to have the new players come in and gel."
AL is coming off two of its most successful seasons in program history. Over the last two years, the Lynx have gone 29-10 with two state tournament appearances.
"Last year was the best season in program history," Miller said. "It definitely sparked a fire for the returning players. It was definitely a pivotal and important season for us. I think we're excited to get back."
The Lynx did graduate the top two goal-scorers from last year's team, Darby Thomas and Taren Newman. However, Coach Miller expects senior Julia Wagoner to step up and be the primary scorer this season.
"(She) is going to be our engine in the middle," Miller said. "She's excited and raring to go. She's going to put a lot of goals in for us."
Miller also expects sophomore Hanna Schimmer to be a primary goal-scorer for the Lynx this season. Schimmer spent her freshman year at a developmental academy.
"She's capable of scoring 20 to 30 goals this season," Miller said. "We're excited to add her."
Paige Bracker, Peyton Kvammen, Clare Plummer, Katie Harold, Alexis Pomernackas and Cyrena Young will also be fixtures in AL's lineup this year.
While they enter the season with more uncertainty than they have in year's past, the goal is still the same it has been the last two years.
"We want to get back to state and win a game," Miller said. "That's been the goal and mantra I've heard from the team. We're hoping to get back to the state tournament and stay a couple days."
AL's first game of the season will likely be April 21st against Sioux City West. The complete interview with Coach Miller can be heard below.