(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln’s Elaina Bohnet will keep her significant volleyball talents at home next year.
The Lynx senior announced last week she is planning to continue her athletic career with the Iowa Western volleyball program.
“Growing up in Council Bluffs, Iowa Western has always been in the back of my mind,” Bohnet told KMA Sports. “As I got older and the thought of playing college volleyball got more serious, (IWCC head coach Alicia Williams) asked me to come on a visit.”
Bohnet went on the visit, practiced with the team and everything seemed to align from there.
“Once I got to campus and started talking with (Coach Williams), I love her and her team,” Bohnet said. “They are very welcoming. It didn’t really feel like I was on a visit. They made me super comfortable, and that was really attractive to me.”
Bohnet said she also had interest from Division II’s Northwest Missouri State, but that opportunity “fell through.” She says she’s excited to play for the Reivers, even though she will likely change positions.
“Right now, I’m an outside hitter,” she said. “When we met with Alicia, we talked about potentially training as a setter. I know I’ll have a role as a DS playing the back row. That’s always been the idea, but Alicia said maybe I could try out setting. That may be the road I take when I get there.”
That qualifies as an intriguing transition considering Elaina’s older sister Sam was an All-State setter at AL and did some setting at Creighton University.
Before she makes that move, though, Bohnet is ultra-focused on trying to get a proud AL program back to Cedar Rapids and the state volleyball tournament.
“We talk about (state) pretty much every day,” Bohnet said. “We feel like if there’s any time the last four years to go the extra mile to go to state, this would be the year.”
The KMAland No. 1 Lynx are off to a strong 5-0 start this season. Listen to the complete interview with Bohnet linked below.