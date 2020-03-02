(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln’s Julia Wagoner and Josh Dix and Thomas Jefferson’s Quran Owens are First Team All-Missouri River Conference picks.
Sioux City East’s Nyamer Diew and Kennedy McCloy, Bishop Heelan’s Ella Skinner and Katelyn Stanley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kenzie Foley are also on the girls first team.
Other members of the boys first team are Sioux City East’s Jaleque Dunson, Sioux City North’s Nate Reed, Spencer Mackey of LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Daniel Wright.
Along the girls second team are AL’s Jillian Shanks and Lucy Turner, Thomas Jefferson’s Allison Schubert, Jaelynn Dreckman of LeMars, Heelan’s Amber Aesoph and Sioux City West’s Andrea Vazquez.
On the boy’s side, AL’s Christian Tidiane is a second team pick while Danny Callahan and Sayvion Armstrong of Sioux City East, Sioux City West’s Marcus McCray, Alec Dreckman of LeMars and SBL’s Deric Fitzgerald are other second-team picks.