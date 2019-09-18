(Graham, MO) -- Nodaway-Holt grad Devin Albertson is returning to his old school to take over the varsity boys basketball program.
A 2014 Nodaway-Holt graduate, Albertson will become the head coach of a Trojans basketball team seeking a rebuild after an 0-21 finish last year. The program had a string of double-digit win seasons from 2015-to-2017, and was under the direction of Derek Lemon last year.
Albertson's hire is pending school board approval, which is expected to take place later Wednesday night. He's currently a radio and sports personality with Nodaway Broadcasting in Maryville, and works as a columnist for D2Football.com.