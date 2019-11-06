(KMAland) -- Three Coon Rapids-Bayard standouts and two each from Glidden-Ralston and Boyer Valley headline the All-Rolling Valley Conference First Team choices.
Check out the full list of honorees below.
FIRST TEAM
Cassidy Baker, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Alexa Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Jessica Fokken, Boyer Valley
Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison
Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan
Cora McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley
Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston
Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va
Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston
SECOND TEAM
Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Kimberly Daily, Glidden-Ralston
Lexie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Erin Irlmeier, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Taylor Klein, Boyer Valley
Haley Koch, West Harrison
Jozie Lett, CAM
Leslie Luft, Ar-We-Va
Ellie Schultes, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va
Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston
OTHER CONFERENCE AWARDS