(KMAland) -- Three Coon Rapids-Bayard standouts and two each from Glidden-Ralston and Boyer Valley headline the All-Rolling Valley Conference First Team choices.

Check out the full list of honorees below.

FIRST TEAM  

Cassidy Baker, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Alexa Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Jessica Fokken, Boyer Valley

Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison

Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan

Cora McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley

Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston

Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va

Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston 

SECOND TEAM 

Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Kimberly Daily, Glidden-Ralston

Lexie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Erin Irlmeier, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Taylor Klein, Boyer Valley

Haley Koch, West Harrison

Jozie Lett, CAM

Leslie Luft, Ar-We-Va

Ellie Schultes, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va

Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston

OTHER CONFERENCE AWARDS 

