(KMAland) -- Harlan's Brett Sears finished his career with a Super Team All-State and Class 3A All-State team captain choice.
Sears' teammate Luke Schaben was also a Super Team choice by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Here's a look at the rest of the IHSBCA honorees from KMAland conferences.
FIRST TEAM
3B: Cole Cassady, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
OF: Carson Elbert, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
2B: Bryce Hall, JR, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
P: Brant Hogue, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
C: Connor Lange, SR, Missouri Valley (Class 2A)
C: Colby Page, SR, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
C: Alec Patino, JR, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
UT: Cy Patterson, SO, St. Albert (Class 1A)
2B: Mike Pithan, SR, Bishop Keelan Catholic (Class 3A)
SECOND TEAM
UT: Kaleb Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
UT: Connor Bruck, JR, Harlan (Class 3A)
OF: Kyle Christensen, SR, Treynor (Class 2A)
OF: Colton DeRocher, SR, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
P: Isaac Gavin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
3B: Blake Hall, SO, Underwood (Class 2A)
C: Spencer Kleene, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
SS: Jared Sitzmann, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
P: Daniel Wright, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
OF: Lance Wright, JR, St. Albert (Class 1A)