(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior soccer standout Clare Plummer is yet another area athlete that will play at Buena Vista.
“I went on a visit, met the coach and got to meet a bunch of the players,” Plummer told KMA Sports. “It felt like a really good family atmosphere.”
Plummer, who has played most of her career as an outside wing, played in all 19 matches for the Lynx last season. She says her role will also likely be on the outside wing with the Beavers.
“I really like the facilities,” Plummer said. “The field is right on the lake, and I really liked the campus. I like that it’s a smaller school. After meeting the players, I felt a smaller school ended up being a good fit.”
Plummer says she was turned on to the Buena Vista program by one of the assistant coaches at Abraham Lincoln.
“She was talking about how the coach had talked to her about me,” Plummer said. “She talked about how much she liked going there and liked the soccer program. That motivated me to make the decision.”
Speaking of motivation, Plummer and the Lynx are hoping for a soccer season and a third straight state tournament trip.
“It’s definitely a big deal for us,” Plummer said. “I think we have a really close team, and we have a lot of upcoming freshmen. They are one of the most motivated groups that I’ve seen come in. They’re super hard-working, and they can fill in the shoes that we’re missing.”
Listen to the complete interview with Plummer linked below.