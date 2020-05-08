(Council Bluffs) -- A multi-sport star, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln senior Julia Wagoner stuck with the sport that has been with her longest in making her college decision.
Wagoner, who starred in volleyball, basketball and soccer at AL, will play soccer at Simpson.
“Since I was little, I liked soccer the best,” Wagoner told KMA Sports. “I’d been looking at colleges for soccer for a long time.”
However, during the course of the college decision-making process, Wagoner started to get the itch to play basketball – a sport she was a first-team All-Missouri River Conference in.
“I really liked basketball season, so it got hard for me,” she said. “I’ve actually been thinking about playing basketball, too, at Simpson, but I’m not for sure on that yet.”
Whatever decision Wagoner makes in that regard, Simpson soccer will be happy to have a three-year contributor that finished her career with 30 goals and 21 assists.
“I don’t play club, so it was hard to reach out to coaches because that’s usually how people find you,” Wagoner said of her recruiting process. “The Simpson coach actually came to one of my games. He was one of the only ones that reached out to me, and it was pretty cool.”
Wagoner says her relationship with the Simpson coaching staff and the team built from there.
“When I went there, I met a few of the soccer girls, and they were so welcoming,” she said. “They talked so highly of everything. I’m really excited about that. It made me feel really good. I liked the coach a lot. I just liked everything about it.”
