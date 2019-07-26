(Fort Dodge) -- Three KMAland conference athletes were honored with an All-Tournament Team nod on Thursday evening.
Wayne's Sterling Berndt was picked to the Class 1A team while Alexa Anderson and Samantha Stewart of Mount Ayr were tabbed to the Class 2A team.
Wayne lost 1-0 in their opening round game to Lisbon before a 10-0 consolation round victory. Mount Ayr won an extra-inning thriller with Beckman Catholic on Monday, fell to eventual champion North Linn on Wednesday and then won another thriller on Thursday evening over East Marshall.
Berndt allowed just one run in 12 innings in the circle, striking out 11 and walking just one. She also had five hits and two RBI at the plate.
Stewart had three hits and drove in three runs, but it was her two-out walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning against Beckman that will be remembered for years in Mount Ayr.
Anderson finished the week with four hits, including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of their victory over East Marshall.