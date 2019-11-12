(Cedar Rapids) -- The Abraham Lincoln volleyball team dropped a Class 5A state quarterfinal in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-18) to Ankeny on Tuesday afternoon.
Hawkeyettes junior setter and Notre Dame commit Phyona Schrader opened the match with a kill, and it quickly became a sign of things to come. The 6-foot-0 southpaw finished the afternoon with nine kills, 25 assists, six blocks, six digs and three aces.
“We really let (Schrader) affect us pretty big,” Coach Katie Darrington said. “It’s kind of surprising because I thought after Centennial we wouldn’t have that. But hats off to them. They had a nice game plan and came after us.”
When she wasn’t catching AL off guard with her array of big swings, tips and dumps, Schrader expertly worked the ball around to her various weapons. Senior Isabelle Vacek had 10 kills on 17 swings while Macy Wiederin had seven on 15. McKenna Scheib added six kills, and Malea Daugherty and Reilly Johnson and five and four, respectively.
In all, the Hawkettes - coached by former Bedford head man Dave Whims - hit .229 to AL’s .112 as the Lynx could never quite find the right rhythm.
“I think the nerves got the best of us,” Darrington added. “The few times we were able to get a nice pass, we’d get that quick offense and then it was too far between (before another).”
Elaina Bohnet led with eight kills while Julia Wagoner had seven and Kayla Schleifman finished with five. Sam Christiansen pitched in 20 assists and 15 digs, and Taylan Keefer finished the afternoon with 17 digs.
The loss left a sour taste for the Lynx immediately after the match, but the accomplishments will live on in history. For the first time since 2014, AL made their way back to Cedar Rapids - a season-long goal for a nine-person senior class.
“The atmosphere here was insane,” Bohnet said. “I could hardly hear my teammates on the court. It was a little hard to focus because we’d never been here, but it was super exciting to experience this.”
Bohnet, Christiansen, Keefer and Wagoner represent the big four in the senior class that went from a losing record as freshmen to a 38-win campaign in their senior years.
“There’s not enough words to say about our seniors,” Darrington said. “They really changed the dynamic and got us back to where AL is accustomed to being.”
Other members of the senior class that suited for the final time were Trinity Anderson, Hailey Dizona, Erika Rodriguez, Kirsten Spurgin and Brooke Wohlers.
View video interviews with Coach Darrington, Bohnet, Keefer and Wagoner below.