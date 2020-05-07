(Ankeny) -- Two-sport Ankeny star Brody Brecht narrowed his choices down to the two in-state schools before choosing the Hawkeyes late last week. On Thursday’s Upon Further Review, the wide receiver and two-way baseball standout talked with KMA Sports about his decision.
“I was just trying to focus in on football,” Brecht said. “That is for sure what I wanted to do, and then when I made the decision, baseball was on the table.”
Among his final two college choices, of course, Iowa had the baseball program to entice him while Iowa State canceled their baseball program in 2001.
“I made some pros and cons about each school,” Brecht added, “and then watching the NFL Draft, seeing players from Iowa get drafted, that’s my dream. I figured that Iowa has the best shot of making that dream come true.”
Brecht says there were plenty of other positives in the Hawkeyes corner.
“Their strength program is one of the best in the nation,” Brecht said. “The staff is going to your right and ready to play in the NFL. Another plus is their pro-style offense. That’s what a lot of NFL teams runs, and the knowledge of that can help you out in the NFL.”
While Brecht dreams big, he’s just the latest 2021 Iowan to commit to a Division I school. In all, there are 15 that have pledged to an FBS or FCS school. Eight of those are going to Iowa.
“Normally, Iowa isn’t a heavily recruited football state,” Brecht said. “The 2021 class is really showing out and proving to people we can ball here in Iowa.”
Hear the complete interview with Brecht in the audio file linked below.